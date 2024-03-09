Letter in THE EDITOR: Bamboo flowering

Bamboo flowering

The spiny bamboos (bambuse spinosa, or kotoha baanh in Assamese) have flowered sporadically in Darrang district. The phenomenon has taken place after many years and has been seen since February in many places in the district. It has become a matter of concern that the mass blooming incidence might happen to all the bamboos of this species and lead to communal dying. The flowered bamboos have produced their seeds to complete the life cycle. The peculiar occurrence of bamboo flowering may also lead to an increase in the number of rodents in the agricultural fields of Darrang this year.

Kulendra Nath Deka,

Dighirpar, Mangaldai