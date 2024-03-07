Letter to the Editor: Reservation policy

Reservation policy

Through your esteemed daily, I would like to express my concern about the reservation policy in medical colleges.

Reservation policies in medical colleges are destroying the medical system because good and deserving candidates do not get a chance in the medical college due to this policy.

In the other sectors, the reservation policy is acceptable, but in the medical sector, it is a matter of serious concern because the life risks of humans begin.

So much negligence happening in this sector in this country where we are living and one of the key reasons is the issue of vote bank politics everywhere, even playing with the life and death of humans.

So I would like to request that the Indian government abolish reservations in the medical sector to safeguard the lives of human beings.

Samar Deb

Guwahati