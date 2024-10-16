Letter to the Editor: The country has lost one of its greatest citizens

The country has lost one of its greatest citizens

Every person living in India is an Indian citizen. Being a citizen of India comes with certain special privileges that may not be present in many other countries of the world. Perhaps because of such democratic systems, we truly feel proud to be Indian citizens. For most of us, whether we live or die does not have a significant impact on the country in any particular way. However, there are a few distinguished citizens whose lives or deaths affect the nation in every sphere. Among such citizens was the recently departed and revered Ratan Tata. Although Ratan Tata has passed away physically, such a distinguished individual will continue to live forever in the hearts of every citizen of the country. The news of his passing, like a star fading away under the moonlight, has left the entire nation, along with Indian expatriates, in deep mourning.

There was a time in India when protests against industrial establishments like the Tata group had become almost a norm due to various national circumstances. Even in such times, Ratan Tata proved that through knowledge and wisdom, one can dominate in business. To succeed in business, it is not mandatory to have the blessings of any government or political party. Most people are familiar with Ratan Tata's life, but few know that despite reaching the pinnacle of success, he never indulged in luxury in his personal life, was always kind to his employees, and took the responsibility of keeping every citizen healthy as his duty. Instead of using the profits from his business solely to expand it, he prioritised social work, was a lover of animals and nature, and many other such qualities that few people might be aware of. The success and fame never distracted Ratan Tata from his goals and objectives. No matter how much is said about Ratan Tata, it would never be enough. What he did for the entire country is something that many people cannot achieve, even after reaching the zenith of success in their lives. Ratan Tata will live on as a model not just for India but for the entire world.

If even ten individuals in the country follow in his footsteps and carry forward his legacy, it would be a true tribute to Ratan Tata. It was a true blessing for India to have someone like Ratan Tata born in the country. Even if such a person is born only once in a century, it will be a matter of great pride for the nation. There is no doubt that Ratan Tata was a successful industrialist. However, how he utilised that success is what is truly important. Generally, we see various business groups approaching the government in power to ensure the success of their businesses. But the fact that Ratan Tata used the wealth he earned from his business for the welfare of humanity led to cooperation with the government as well. Ratan Tata invested in almost every sector, including healthcare and education, benefiting millions of ordinary citizens. Such a magnanimous and distinguished person has been honoured by many institutions and rganizations. Beyond the honours and recognitions he received in his lifetime, he was deserving of even greater accolades. There is no certainty when the country will have another citizen like Ratan Tata again. The void left by his absence will undoubtedly be felt by the nation at every moment. Emotions may fade with time, but a person's work keeps them alive in every generation. Through his work and character, Ratan Tata will forever be remembered as one of the nation's greatest citizens. The constitution grants the title of the first citizen of the country, but it is a person's work and character that determine the honour of being the greatest citizen.

Deborshi Gautam

Bangaon, Belsor, Nalbari

The Boss’ Day

The "Boss' Day" is around the corner – October 16. All bosses are not leaders, though the converse may hold true. Old films often used the terms 'yes boss' and 'no boss' to ridicule the term 'boss,' and only over the years has the word earned some respectful meaning. Most conflicts in work places can be avoided if the boss understands the simple fact that no employee would have worked under him/her if the former were to be self-sufficient to rest at home and fend for himself and family. Bosses who might have been earlier employees themselves must recollect their past while continuing with the present.

An effective boss should be articulate, assiduous, assertive, and an assessor. The bosses must set an example themselves by bringing out the first two qualities in them. While being an assessor, the 'partiality angle' must be given a go-by. Subordinates want to see a mirror reflection of themselves in their bosses. Employees expect their bosses to be accountable, assimilable, affectionate, and accommodating. All this will go a long way in maintaining a harmonious relationship in the workplace. To put it another way, a boss should not 'boss around' or be 'bossy'. That said, everyone should know it is very tough to have a boss who is a role model, and, like others, bosses tend to be slaves of their moods.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat

(gbhat13@gmail.com)

Garbage disposal

in rural Assam

Garbage disposal has become a growing problem in rural Assam, and unfortunately, local panchayats are doing little to control the issue. The accumulation of waste in these areas is increasing rapidly, with no structured system in place for collection, disposal, or treatment. As a result, many villagers as well as business establishments are resorting to harmful practices like open dumping and burning, leading to serious environmental damage and health risks. Despite being responsible for maintaining sanitation and cleanliness, the panchayats have largely failed to take proactive steps. Many Panchayat members lack both the awareness and expertise required for modern waste management, leaving the situation unmanaged. Without proper planning, infrastructure, or public awareness programs, the garbage crisis continues to escalate. There is an urgent need for the panchayats to step up and take ownership of the problem. Investments in training, infrastructure, and public education are critical to developing effective waste management solutions. Collaborative efforts between the government, NGOs, and local bodies are essential to bring about real change and prevent further deterioration of rural environments in Assam.

Firoz Ahmed,

Salikajhar, Darrang.