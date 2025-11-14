Letters to the Editor: A blast and jolt to people’s trust

A blast and jolt to people’s trust

The recent incident on November 10 near the Red Fort in Delhi, tragically claiming innocent lives, has shaken the entire nation. My deepest condolences go out to the victims and their families. This act is a reminder for us of the threats to our national security. After such an incident, the foremost priority of the government and investigating agencies must be the tracking of those responsible. The nation must have trust in their commitment to uncover the entire conspiracy, including possible terror links, and ensure that justice is delivered at the earliest possible.

It is deeply unfortunate that certain sections have chosen to politicise this tragic incident. At a time when the country mourns, there are attempts to question the integrity of the armed forces, and investigating agencies only weaken our collective resolve. This is a moment that demands unity. All political parties, in power or opposition, must rise above differences and stand together.

Now, the immediate focus must be on investigating, identifying and punishing culprits, but it is equally important to look into all the possible angles, including political interests that might be trying to exploit the situation.

Rajanya Deka

Guwahati

Delhi blast- A call for unity

I write this letter with a heavy heart in the aftermath of the horrific bomb blast near Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station on November 10, 2025. The explosion, which claimed the lives of at least 12 innocent people and injured over 20 others, has shaken the conscience of our nation.

Such acts of terror are not merely attacks on individuals but on the very spirit of our democracy and freedom. While investigations are underway, we, the citizens, must raise our voices against violence and demand stronger measures to protect our public spaces. At the same time, we must stand united, refusing to let fear divide us along communal or political lines. I urge the government to extend adequate support to the bereaved families and to take decisive steps to prevent the recurrence of such incidents. Together, we can ensure that the memory of those we lost becomes a beacon for change, not just another headline.

Tanisha Ghosh

Cotton University

IAF Show: Air success, ground chaos

Through your esteemed daily, I want to highlight the issue of massive traffic congestion in Guwahati on November 9, 2025. The Indian Air Force (IAF) conducted a flypast and air show in Guwahati over the Brahmaputra River on November 9, 2025, to mark its 93rd anniversary. The event has already occurred. The main display took place over Lachit Ghat. A day prior to the event, there was poor planning for traffic management and crowd control and a lack of clear parking instructions, leading to the chaos on the day of the show. While the air show itself was a success, the event led to significant problems with massive traffic congestion and crowd management issues on the streets of Guwahati. Thousands of residents flocked to the riverfront, causing major traffic snarls in areas like Fancy Bazar, Athgaon, Panbazar, and Machkhowa for several hours, both during and after the show. Even emergency vehicles, such as ambulances, were reportedly stuck in the gridlock. There were complaints that no clear prior advisories were issued regarding traffic diversions or restricted zones, contributing to the chaos. The event highlighted a major lapse in planning and coordination between the traffic police and event organisers for such a large-scale public gathering, despite the aerial display itself being highly praised by spectators.

I think the authorities concerned should develop a detailed, dynamic traffic management plan in collaboration with law enforcement and transportation departments prior to such events. They should issue detailed public advisories well in advance through various channels (social media, news outlets, mobile apps, large signage) regarding traffic plans, venue layout, entry/exit points, and alternative routes. This meets expectations and reduces confusion.

Violina Garg

Pragjyotish College

Awareness and functionality issues of water ATMs

Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper, I would like to draw attention to the lack of awareness and poor functionality of water ATMs in our community. During a recent survey, it was found that many people are unaware of the existence and purpose of water ATMs installed in different parts of the areas in Guwahati. These water ATMs were set up to provide clean drinking water at an affordable rate, but due to a lack of awareness among the public, many remain unused.

Furthermore, several water ATMs that were initially functional have now stopped working after a few months of installation. This not only causes inconvenience but also raises concerns about maintenance and the sustainability of such public facilities. It is important that the concerned authorities take proper steps to repair the non-functional water ATMs and carry out awareness campaigns so that people can make use of these services effectively. I sincerely hope this issue receives the attention it deserves through your newspaper so that necessary action can be taken at the earliest.

Preyoshi Dey

(preyoshidey1234@gmail.com)

Why are online betting ads seen despite the ban?

It is quite alarming to see online betting and gambling advertisements continuing to flood social media platforms, television, and sports content despite a clear ban imposed by the government. These flashy ads, often endorsed by celebrities, lure young audiences into risky habits under the guise of entertainment and easy money.

The question arises — if a ban exists, why are these platforms still operating so freely? This exposes a serious loophole in digital regulation and enforcement. Weak monitoring and lack of accountability have allowed such companies to rebrand or function through proxy channels, undermining government directives. Online betting addiction is becoming a silent social menace, leading to financial losses and mental distress among youth. The authorities must act firmly to ensure strict implementation of the ban and protect young minds from such exploitative traps.

Barasha Deka

(barshadeka188@gmail.com)