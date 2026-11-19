A cultural triumph

When a community dances its way into the Guinness World Records, it does more than earn a certificate; it compels the world to acknowledge the magnificence of its cultural heritage. The announcement by a Guinness adjudicator of Karbi Anglong’s remarkable feat is, therefore, an epoch-making moment for Assam.

This achievement is not merely a spectacular display of choreographic synchronisation or numerical grandeur. It is an emphatic assertion of indigenous identity, collective endeavour and cultural resilience. The traditional dances of the Karbi community embody centuries of folklore, ancestral wisdom and an organic relationship with nature. By bringing this heritage to the global stage, the performers have transformed a regional cultural expression into an international phenomenon.

However, the euphoria must not fizzle out with the celebrations. The Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) should take advantage of this opportunity to showcase the community’s intangible cultural heritage on the international cultural map. Systematic documentation, institutional patronage, scholarships for young performers and sustainable cultural tourism can help carry this legacy forward. Moreover, the traditional custodians of these art forms must receive due recognition and economic incentives rather than being relegated to the margins.

At a time when homogenising influences are steadily eroding indigenous traditions, this accomplishment serves as a powerful reminder that cultural distinctiveness is not an impediment to modernity but rather its invaluable complement.

Karbi Anglong has danced into history; now it must ensure that its cultural heartbeat reverberates across generations.

Dipen Gogoi,

Teok, Jorhat.

Kaziranga tragedy

The recent horrific road accident near Kaziranga was heartbreaking, and it left the entire state deeply mourning. Among those who lost their lives in the tragedy were mostly students. Families of young people whose journeys were cut short have been shattered as their futures were taken away. Reports suggest that the passenger vehicle involved in the accident was travelling at high speed before colliding with a container truck. One must remember that Kaziranga is an important highway stretch. It is an internationally recognized wildlife habitat. The highway passing through its vicinity comes with specific restrictions and safety considerations. Thus, speeds and other traffic regulations imposed on motorists exist there only to protect human lives as well as wildlife. Now the questions are: how does a vehicle carrying dozens of passengers end up travelling at a speed that reportedly preceded such a devastating collision? Were the applicable restrictions followed strictly? Was there adequate enforcement? If rules were in place, why did they fail to prevent the tragedy? At the same time, we must ask ourselves: why do we have such little regard for rules in the first place? Governance cannot be the only answer to a problem that is also rooted in public behaviour. We must understand that a civil society cannot function smoothly on enforcement alone unless we recognize that road safety is for our collective safety and security. It is therefore of utmost necessity to transform the recklessness of a section of drivers into confidence and indiscipline into convenience. Unless we stop encouraging reckless driving and choose convenience over collective safety, we will continue to hear tragedy of this kind in the coming days.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.