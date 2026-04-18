Letters to The EDITOR: A Difficult Time for Government

sentinelgroup@gmail.com

A difficult time for government

The "Modi 3.0" government is facing a very difficult time right now. In the past ten years, India did great by moving from the 11th to the 4th largest economy in the world. However, recently, India's ranking dropped to 6th place. This is confusing because India is still growing faster than most other big countries. The main reason for this drop is the value of the Rupee. Because the Rupee has fallen to about ?93 against the U.S. Dollar, the total value of India's economy looks smaller when we measure it in dollars. If the Rupee continues to lose value and reaches ?100, it will be even harder for India to keep its high global ranking.

The biggest problem for the economy today is the war between the U.S. and Iran. Since India buys most of its oil from other countries, this war has made oil and gas very expensive. When India spends a lot of money on expensive oil, it creates a "Current Account Deficit" (CAD). This means the country is spending more money abroad than it is earning from exports. This high spending on oil is what makes the Rupee get weaker every day. To fix this, India needs to sell many more goods to other countries and find ways to use less oil.

Many people believe that India should act as a mediator to help stop the war in the Middle East. While India usually tries to stay neutral, this war is hurting the Indian economy too much to ignore. The conflict makes energy prices go up and reduces the money sent home by Indians working in the Middle East. For the "Modi 3.0" term to be successful, the government may need to use its power to help bring peace to the region. Stopping the war is no longer just about politics; it is now necessary to save the Indian economy and help the Rupee gain its strength back.

Mriganka Bonia

(boniamriganka@gmail.com)

Electoral reforms required

India, the world's largest democracy, has continuously experimented with and evolved its electoral system, from ballot papers to Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). While these reforms have improved efficiency, concerns such as bogus voting, impersonation, and electoral fraud still persist. In this scenario, the introduction of biometric authentication for the voters - such as thumb impressions and retina (iris) scans - can significantly strengthen the credibility of our elections. Biometric systems rely on unique human characteristics that cannot easily be duplicated or forged. Integrating such technologies with voter identification systems can ensure that only genuine voters cast their votes and that no individual votes more than once. Studies and pilot models suggest that linking biometric data (like through Aadhaar-based verification) can eliminate duplicate and fake voting while enhancing transparency and trust in the electoral process. Many countries have already adopted biometric voter registration and authentication. Nations, such as Kenya, Nigeria, Brazil, Bangladesh, and the Philippines, have implemented biometric systems to curb electoral fraud and improve voter identification. In fact, more than 50 countries have incorporated biometric technology in some form within their election processes, particularly across Africa and Latin America. These examples demonstrate that biometrics can play a crucial role in ensuring free and fair elections, especially in large and diverse democracies. Furthermore, biometric voting can pave the way for secure online voting as well. With proper safeguards, voters could cast their votes remotely using multi-factor authentication - combining biometrics, OTP verification and secure digital platforms. This would be particularly beneficial for citizens living abroad, armed forces personnel and individuals unable to visit polling booths with a few clicks on their computers or smart phones.

Kapil Sharma.

Zoo Road, Guwahati

The Great Dane

Several extraordinary players, who inspired different generations, have graced the men's badminton world. Rudy Hartono, Liem Swie King, Morten Frost, Prakash Padukone, Luan Jin, Peter Gade, Lin Dan and Chen Long readily come to mind. However, the list would be incomplete without the inclusion of the "Great Dane" Viktor Axelsen. The record obviously speaks for the baby-faced Axelsen's greatness - two titles each at the World Championship and All England, two back-to-back golds at the Olympics and several other wins. However, the sheer longevity of Axelsen's career, who recently retired at 32, is a testament to his exceptional talent.

Though a typical European badminton player in style, his single-minded focus on excelling in the game and his gifted ability to adapt to changing times set him apart from fellow Danish players. Experts have noted how the calm Axelsen could coolly change his game midway through a match. Perseverance and persistence helped him overcome minor glitches, though niggling back injuries proved to be his Achilles' heel. The champion player wanted to bow out of the world scene in style. But that was not to be.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat

(gbhat13@gmail.com)

Trump should apologize

The recent remarks made by Donald Trump against Pope Leo XIV are deeply condemnable and wholly inappropriate. At a time when global tensions are already high, such statements do little to advance diplomacy; instead, they risk aggravating divisions and undermining efforts toward constructive dialogue.

Public figures, especially those who have held or currently hold the highest offices, have a duty that goes beyond politics in their own country. Their words resonate globally and can influence not only political discourse but also interfaith harmony and international relations. In this context, targeting a spiritual leader-one who represents millions of faithful worldwide-shows a lapse in judgement and restraint.

It is widely perceived that President Trump's declining political standing and recent challenges in international affairs, particularly in relation to tensions surrounding Iran, may have contributed to this outburst. However, personal or political frustrations cannot justify rhetoric that appears dismissive of voices advocating peace and reconciliation.

The Pope's position has been consistent and morally grounded. He speaks for peace, against war, bloodshed, and destruction-principles that transcend borders, religions, and ideologies. These are not partisan positions but universal values that form the bedrock of a stable and humane global order. Questioning or ridiculing such a stance raises serious concerns about the priorities and tone of contemporary leadership. In an era where conflicts-both military and ideological-continue to threaten global stability, leaders must exercise greater responsibility in their public communications. Words can either inflame tensions or pave the way for understanding; unfortunately, remarks of this nature fall into the former category.

Instead of making unnecessary and divisive statements, President Trump would do well to focus on promoting stability, encouraging diplomacy, and addressing the pressing challenges facing the international community. Leadership, after all, is measured not only by strength but also by the ability to unify and inspire.

Jubel D'Cruz,

(jubeldcruz@yahoo.com)