Letters to the EDITOR: A fervent appeal

A fervent appeal

I, being a resident of East Guwahati, through this letter once again make a fervent appeal to our CM to shorten the length of the proposed flyover, which is to extend from FCI Noonmati to RBI point, as it will serve no purpose except causing flash floods in newer areas. If the government still goes ahead with the plan, we, the citizens of East Guwahati, will start smelling a rat behind the construction of the said flyover. In the meantime, Guwahati has already become a city of flyovers, but without achieving the desired results. Let us be practical instead of going for creating records, which in the meantime have boomeranged.

Lanu Dutt Chowdhury.

Guwahati.