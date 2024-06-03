Letters to the Editor: A few suggestions for ECI

A few suggestions for ECI

So, at last, the marathon general election and most complicated exercise is over. The whole world is watching the event with great interest. The said election is conducted by the autonomous agency Election Commission of India (ECI) since independence, as per rules framed by the Constitution, where all the bona fide Indians take part to elect a government of their choice.

In this regard, I, as a bona fide Indian, beg to put forward the following suggestions for the ECI’s consideration: They are as follows:

1) The duration of the election should be reduced, as it happened this time, where the polling was held in seven phases for 45 days (from April 19th to June 1st).

2) With the change in weather conditions in the nation, when the mercury touched 50 degrees Celsius in some parts, it prevented people from participating, which in turn does not serve the very purpose of this marathon process. A change in the timing of the election is a must.

3) Both assembly and parliamentary elections should be held simultaneously to curb financial expenditure and the involvement of massive manpower.

4) The short duration of the electoral process will also help to prevent disruption of public life, as big rallies and road shows badly disrupt commoners’ daily lives.

Any takers?

Dr Ashim Chowdhury,

Guwahati.

Frequent power cuts at Gauhati University

I am writing to express my growing concern regarding the frequent electricity power cuts at Gauhati University through your esteemed daily. Over the past few months, these interruptions have become increasingly frequent, causing significant inconvenience and disruption to the daily lives of the students. The power cuts are extremely affecting our studies, and our final semester exams will be starting soon. So it is becoming really difficult to prepare well for the examination.

It is crucial for the local electricity board to address this issue promptly. Reliable electricity is a basic necessity, and its irregular supply undermines the quality of life and academic stability of our students. Therefore, I request that the concerned authorities investigate the causes of these frequent power cuts and implement necessary measures to ensure a stable and continuous power supply.

Akhi Saikia

Gauhati University

Why do government employees need reminders?

The news headline 'Why do state employees need reminders to stick to office timings?' published in your esteemed daily on June 2 has drawn the attention of conscious citizens. Why do state employees not strictly follow the office timings for arrival in and departure from the office regularly on time, whereas the state government spends an amount of Rs 39,000 crore annually in the name of salaries for its employees? This is indeed a matter of shame and serious concern for all. As per the new rules, all employees are required to register their attendance by 9.45 a.m., followed by registering the attendance of the employees using a face recognition attendance system. The employees are required to leave the office by 5 p.m. It may be mentioned here that such practices were put in place around three years ago, but sadly, things returned to the same routine. Now, the question arises: if the public is not able to avail the services of the employees in a timely manner, then what is the need for paying such a huge amount of public money to the employees as a salary? Surprisingly, the Sadou Assam Karmachari Parishad (SAKP) often organizes protest rallies for various demands in their own interest, but they never urge the employees to come to the office on time to carry out their duties sincerely and with the utmost dedication. Positive work ethics are the collection of all the values and actions that people feel are appropriate at the workplace. In the words of Andre Oentoro, CEO and founder of Breadnbeyond, ''Ethics in the workplace is key to a positive work environment and fosters a culture of trust and respect.'' Employees who feel they can trust their employers and colleagues are more likely to be productive and motivated. A strong ethical culture can also help prevent and resolve workplace conflicts. On the other hand, unethical behaviour in the workplace can lead to lower morale, higher levels of stress and anxiety, and even depression. It can also lead to decreased productivity, absenteeism, and turnover. Sustainable work ethics at the workplace are the need of the hour for the wellbeing of society.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati