Letters to the EDITOR: A great feat

A great feat

Finally, after 10 years of relentless efforts by the government at Dispur, the Charaideo Maidam has ultimately received recognition from UNESCO as a world heritage site. Along with our CM, our PM too deserves all kudos in this regard because of his initiative in this regard, which was not so in the case of our former PM, Dr. Manmohan Singh, who was a Rajya Sabha member from Assam. We all know that Dr. Singh did nothing for Assam during his tenure as PM of the nation. Anyway, bona fide Asomiyas are rightfully rejoicing at this event.

Very amusingly, our new-found star MP, Gaurav Gogoi, had different ideas. Recently in Titabor, because of his ignorance about Assam’s history, including political ones, he claimed partial credit for his party for this unique feat, which is in fact very unbecoming from a Dy LOP. He did so without verifying facts, as he is a novice, and got carried away by his success in the recent polls. Mr. Gogoi, please remember that one sunny day does not make a summer. You have miles to go. Watch your step as you are surrounded by some ‘yes men." Who knows? By tomorrow, Akhil Gogoi too might start claiming credit for the same.

Dr Ashim Chowdhury,

Guwahati