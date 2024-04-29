Letters to the Editor: A Journey into Human Connections

A Journey into Human Connections

Attachment and love are two of the most significant and important threads in the complex tapestry of human emotions. These two ideas—which are frequently combined but also clearly distinct—define our connections, mould our relationships, and ultimately direct our life's path. It is a voyage into the very core of what it is to be human to comprehend them. Based on evolutionary biology, attachment is a basic survival instinct that appears early in life. We crave security and connection from the minute we are born, building bonds with our caretakers that serve as the cornerstone of our future relationships. Two psychologists, John Bowlby and Mary Ainsworth, developed the attachment theory, which is based on this natural desire for closeness, protection, and connection. Their findings suggest that our early attachment experiences have a lasting impact on our emotional growth and the way we perceive the world and ourselves. A secure attachment, which is marked by comfort, dependability, and trust, encourages exploration and a sense of safety. Securely attached children typically grow up with strong interpersonal skills and a positive sense of self, which helps them build enduring relationships as adults. On the other hand, avoidant, nervous, or chaotic insecure attachments can cause problems with controlling emotions, setting limits, and preserving closeness.

However, connection extends beyond childhood and into the complexities of adult relationships. Deep emotional ties that are forged between lovers in passionate love are a sign of attachment, which combines with ardour and dedication to forge permanent bonds. This combination is envisioned as consummate love in psychologist Robert Sternberg's Triangular Theory of Love, where closeness, passion, and commitment come together in a harmonic union. Love is a complex emotion that can take many different shapes. It might be the intense passion of a first date or the abiding friendship of a long-term relationship. It is a deep emotion and a deliberate decision that develops over time as a result of shared experiences, understanding, and steadfast support. Love is infinitely healing and inspiring, kind and patient, and strong in the face of misfortune.

Love, however, is also weak and subject to the ups and downs of life's uncertainties. Love is not always an easy path; it is full of difficulties, disagreements, and periods of uncertainty. It takes tolerance, compassion, and a readiness to accept vulnerability in order to completely expose oneself to the pleasures and pains of interpersonal relationships. Each thread in the fabric of attachment and love relates a story: a tale of development and resilience, of longing and belonging, of heartbreak and hope. This tale unites the threads of our common humanity, cutting beyond the barriers of time and place. The essence of love and attachment endures no matter how our paths may diverge or the seasons change—a monument to the eternal strength of human connection.

Chandan Kumar Nath

Sorbhog

First IIM in Assam

Through your esteemed daily, I write to express my profound appreciation for the recent decision by the Government of India to establish the first Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Assam. This historic milestone marks a significant leap forward in the state's educational landscape and underscores the government's commitment to fostering excellence in higher education.

The announcement of the IIM's establishment in Palasbari by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is a testament to the vision and dedication of the authorities towards providing world-class educational opportunities to the youth of Assam. The presence of an IIM will not only empower local students with access to top-tier management education but also serve as a catalyst for socio-economic growth and development in the region.

By bringing an IIM to Assam, the government has opened doors to limitless possibilities for aspiring students, offering them a platform to unleash their potential and contribute meaningfully to the nation's progress. Additionally, the establishment of the IIM will likely attract top-notch faculty and researchers, fostering a culture of innovation and academic excellence in the state.

As we celebrate this momentous occasion, I am confident that the establishment of the first IIM in Assam will serve as a beacon of hope and inspiration for generations to come, empowering them to dream big and achieve even bigger.

Ashmita Nandi

Dibrugarh University

Maximizing the potential of KNP

Through your esteemed daily columns, I would like to highlight the remarkable success story of Kaziranga National Park and emphasize the importance of leveraging its potential for sustainable tourism development in the Northeast region of India. Over the past 120 years, Kaziranga has emerged as not only the most significant tourist attraction in the Northeast but also as a beacon of conservation success worldwide. Its World Heritage Site status has further enhanced its international reputation, drawing high-end tourists from all corners of the globe. The park's conservation efforts have led to a remarkable increase in the population of rhinos and tigers, making it one of the few sanctuaries in the world to boast such a diverse range of big animals. Moreover, Kaziranga's ability to provide livelihood opportunities to a significant number of people in the region is unparalleled among tourist destinations in the Northeast. While the government's tourism initiatives have begun to diversify the tourist experience by showcasing rural life, culture, music, and more, there is still untapped potential for further development. It is imperative for tourism authorities to collaborate with skill development agencies to equip local youth with the necessary skills to cater to the increasing number of visitors. A stronger and year-round social media campaign targeting high-end tourists will not only boost Assam's tourism economy but also raise global awareness about the unique biodiversity and cultural heritage of Kaziranga National Park. Kaziranga represents a rare convergence of nature and wildlife, making it a prime destination for eco-tourism. By investing in sustainable tourism development, we can ensure that this natural treasure continues to thrive for generations to come while benefiting the local communities.

Sabina Ahmed

Dibrugarh University