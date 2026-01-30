Letters to the Editor: A Landmark Deal

A landmark deal

The signing of the Free Trade Agreement on January 27, 2026, in New Delhi—referred to as "the mother of all deals"—between India and the European Union is a significant achievement that will not only increase India's space for economic activity and development in the international market but also sent a message to Washington that India's growth ambitions are no longer subject to US approvals. The pact is a signal from both the EU and India that whenever the US tries to weaponize tariffs in the name of protectionism or for obtaining consent from nations coercively to meet its demands and create a trade terror, the policy of strategic trade diversification will come into play to balance the world order. While PM Nehru's era was defined by the policy of non-alignment to ensure autonomy and sovereignty, PM Modi's period will be remembered for espousing the policy of realignment, which believes that cooperation can eliminate global challenges and shows how the strategy of recalibration and diversification in trade helps in dealing with the threats of secondary sanctions deftly without marring the existing relationships with the nations.

The Indian industries, especially the labour-intensive sectors like textiles, leather, tea, coffee, and footwear, have been facing supply constraints incessantly since the US imposed a 50% tariff on Indian exports in August last year. This pact, which promises to remove tariffs on more than 90% of Indian exports to the EU once it comes into force, will not only boost the supply chains but will also generate domestic employment to meet the growing manufacturing demands, which are likely to occur once the duty-free Indian products enter the European market. The agreement also promises to facilitate the mobility of skilled workers, young professionals, and students, which will open up seasonal jobs for them in sectors facing manpower shortages.

Kabir Ahmed Saikia

Rajabari,Jorhat

Shunning negativity is important

Just like a camera needs a quality lens to take great pictures, surrounding ourselves with positive people allows us to see the world in a bright and positive way. If negativity surrounds our lives, it is akin to viewing the world through a dirty lens, which distorts our perception. Similar to a camera lens, we have the power to surround ourselves with individuals who can enhance our perception of the world. We often hear from our elders that 'As the company is, so is the behaviour.' So, we need to identify the negative people and environment around us and keep ourselves away from them. Depression, sadness, insecurities and discontent are signs of negativity. And due to this, we are unable to achieve our goal and target. Comparison is the biggest reason for negativity in one's life. It is the biggest theft of joy. So, instead of comparing ourselves with others, we should compare ourselves with our past selves. Secondly, we should know and understand what we talk to ourselves about. The way we talk to ourselves creates our destiny. So, one should only speak, talk, and think positively. The positive self-talk would improve our confidence and self-esteem. It is very important for us to understand how important it is for us to work with a positive mind to overcome our negativity. So, overcoming negative attitudes is very important for people of all age groups, as it paves the way for a healthier, more productive, and more fulfilling life.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati

Law and disorder

Where, and how, is the law and order in the country? "Law is an ass" is an old aphorism, but it still holds relevance in India. The way shameless goons have taken the law into their own hands quite obviously redefines the "new law". Law and "disorder" appear to be ruling the roost considering how people are hacked to death for trivial reasons and in full public glare.

Murderers walk away nonchalantly, and the custodians of the law seem to be looking the other way, busy with more "serious" obligations. The ideology and faith of the killer are fiercely debated across the discussion tables, whereas one would have thought that experts would have done well to rusticate the murderer. An inept criminal justice system that is not in tune with modern demands, despite repeated reminders, is a big disappointment for the citizens and a big boon for the criminals.

The fact that people often lack the courage to stop an attacker reflects the inertia pervading society. But for a zealous media, most killers would have remained untraced. Barbaric killings should awaken the common man, police, politicians, and judiciary from their deep slumber.

All these stakeholders of society's collective conscience should strive to fully prevent crimes of the worst kind. Somebody should bell the cat because India is in danger of slipping badly in global perception if it has not already.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat

(gbhat13@gmail.com)

Assam’s indigenous Muslims at a crossroads

A Cabinet decision in July 2022 recognizing certain Muslim communities as indigenous to Assam carries a reciprocal binding force for executive action. The State cannot constitutionally approbate and reprobate at the same time. Recognition on one hand and suspicion on the other are legally impermissible.

The recent assertion by the Chief Minister that Special Revision (SR) would be used to disenfranchise the so-called “Miyan” electorate is deeply problematic, particularly when no such category finds a place in any statute or rule for administration that may loosely label the entire Muslim population as “Miyan.”

The state itself acknowledges the distinct historical and legal position of indigenous communities such as Goria, Moria, Deshi, Jolha, and Maimal. Subjecting them to illegal immigrant detection proceedings or SR thereafter offends Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution.

It is incumbent upon the State to withdraw pending cases, restrain future proceedings, and ensure precision in public and official discourse.

Shahin Yusuf

(shahinyusuf21@gmail.com)