Letters to the Editor: A living tribute to Zubeen Garg through plantation and conservation

A living tribute to Zubeen Garg through plantation and conservation

Through the columns of your esteemed daily, I wish to highlight a meaningful and innovative initiative undertaken by Batabari Yuvak Sangha, a socio-cultural organisation established in 1950 at Batabari village, near historic Pothorughat in Darrang.

As part of 'Zubeen Divas' on September 19, the Sangha organised a special programme at its premises to pay tribute to the legendary singer, musician and cultural icon Zubeen Garg. What made the observance particularly significant was the Sangha's decision to introduce the 'Zubeen Garg Memorial Best Sapling Planter and Conserver Sanman'. Instead of limiting remembrance to conventional ceremonies, the initiative seeks to keep the revered cultural figure alive in people's minds through an activity that nurtures nature and benefits future generations.

Under this initiative, the Sanman honoured two senior citizens and social workers of the village, Dibakar Baruah and Layan Chandra Deka, for their devotion to planting saplings and conserving trees. Their recognition sends a beautiful message: remembering a beloved cultural figure can also mean protecting the environment and creating a greener future. The initiative is especially appropriate in the context of Zubeen Garg's wide popularity among the people of Assam. His songs and artistic contributions have become deeply embedded in the cultural consciousness of the state. By linking his memory with the planting and conserving of saplings, Batabari Yuvak Sangha has transformed remembrance into a living and growing legacy. The Sangha's initiative also deserves appreciation because it gives due recognition to senior citizens whose quiet contributions to the environment often remain unnoticed.

Honouring them can inspire young generations to follow their examples and understand that environmental conservation is not merely a governmental responsibility but a collective social duty. It is hoped that this distinctive initiative would inspire other socio-cultural organisations across the state to find similarly creative ways of remembering our beloved cultural personality – ways that simultaneously serve society, nature and future generations.

Dheeraj Deka,

Dighirpar, Darrang

A fair price for Assam’s silk

When a cocoon fetches a pittance while the silk it ultimately produces commands a premium, the arithmetic of justice begins to unravel. The reported proposal to raise the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for eri, muga and mulberry (pat) silk cocoons therefore deserves serious attention.

At present, cocoon rearers reportedly receive around Rs 5–6, a remuneration that scarcely reflects the labour, risk and patience involved in sericulture. A higher MSP could shore up the livelihood of thousands of farmers, insulate them from predatory market fluctuations and spur greater production. It could also encourage young people to take up sericulture as a viable vocation instead of abandoning traditional livelihoods.

Assam possesses a natural comparative advantage in silk production, particularly in its eri and muga traditions. Yet production cannot be sustained merely by invoking heritage. Farmers must be paid a price commensurate with the intrinsic value of their produce. Otherwise, the entire value chain—from rearers and reelers to weavers and artisans—may eventually fray.

However, simply announcing an enhanced MSP is only part of the solution. The government must ensure transparent procurement, timely payment, accessible collection centres and stringent monitoring so that middlemen cannot cream off the benefits. Cooperatives should also be strengthened to improve bargaining power and market access. If implemented judiciously, the proposed revision can revitalise Assam’s sericulture sector and protect its invaluable cultural heritage. A cocoon may look humble, but within it lies a thread of rural prosperity. Let us not allow that thread to snap.

Dipen Gogoi,

Teok, Jorhat