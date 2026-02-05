Letters to The EDITOR: A matter of humanity

sentinelgroup@gmail.com

A matter of humanity

I am writing to express my concern regarding a viral video of CM Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, where he said that if a Miya asks for 5 rupees, give him 4 rupees so that they leave Assam. The issue of illegal immigration is a significant political and legal matter. I accept that they are illegally staying in the country, but I urge you all to show some humanity. I saw a viral video of a girl who gave 4 rupees to a rickshaw driver when he asked for a 20-rupee fare. If you can walk, do so; but if you only give 4 rupees while sitting in a rickshaw, how will he pay the rent? Making a video to go viral will only give other people a chance to harass them. They are humans who are working hard for their families. Be a better human being. If they are asking for too much, give them the actual fare; don't be so cheap and harass poor people. If they stop working, who will take you to your destination when you're tired? The government is fully capable of taking action against the illegal people living here. You don't have to harass poor people to come into the limelight. They are human beings who are just trying to survive.

Dikshita Choudhury

Pragjyotish College

Delay in APDCL AAO results

Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper, I wish to draw the attention of the concerned authorities and the public to the inordinate and unexplained delay in declaring the results of the APDCL Assistant Accounts Officer (AAO) examination conducted by the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) on March 23, 2025. It is deeply concerning that the results of most of the examinations conducted by APSC in the year of 2025 were declared, including the AEGCL AAO, which was conducted two weeks after the APDCL AAO exam. The examination took place more than ten months ago, yet the results remain unannounced. A state of prolonged uncertainty remains for hundreds of candidates who appeared for the exam. Not only has this delay disrupted their career planning, but it has also led to mental stress, financial strain, and a loss of confidence in the recruitment process.

Rituporno Rajowar

An aspirant