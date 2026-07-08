Letters to The EDITOR: A new chapter for GMCH

A new chapter for GMCH

The appointment of Dr Babul Kumar Bezbaruah, MD (Pharmacology), as the principal-cum-chief superintendent of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital is a matter of great pride and satisfaction for the people of Assam. His distinguished academic background, vast professional experience, and proven administrative ability make him exceptionally well suited to shoulder this prestigious responsibility. His appointment has raised fresh hopes among the people for a new era of progress at one of the state's premier medical institutions.

We sincerely hope that, under his dynamic and visionary leadership, GMCH will achieve new milestones in medical education, patient care, research, and hospital administration. We also expect substantial improvements in infrastructure, the introduction of cutting-edge medical technology, expansion of specialised departments, and enhanced healthcare capacity to meet the growing needs of Assam and the entire North-Eastern region.

It is our earnest hope that GMCH will evolve into one of the finest medical institutions in North India, with every department functioning as a centre of excellence. The hospital should continue its transformation into a fully developed super-speciality institution where patients can receive advanced treatment without the need to travel outside the state. Strengthening emergency services, diagnostic facilities, critical care units, and specialised medical departments will greatly benefit the people. We also hope that quality healthcare will become more accessible, affordable, and equitable, particularly for economically weaker sections and BPL families. No deserving patient should be deprived of timely treatment because of financial hardship. Alongside modern facilities, compassionate care, efficient administration, and patient-friendly services should remain the guiding principles of the institution. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Dr Bezbaruah and wish him every success in his new assignment. May GMCH continue to scale greater heights under his able leadership and emerge as a model institution for medical excellence, innovation, and public service.

Heramba Nath

(herambanath2222@gmail.com)

Citizenship proof

A country's passport identifies the holder's nationality. It is the primary official document. But now an Indian passport will only be treated as a travel document. The Ministry of External Affairs has clarified that it should not be treated as conclusive proof of citizenship. This has caused considerable confusion amongst the Indian passport holders. As we all know, obtaining a passport requires a rigorous process of verification and cross-checking. An applicant's identity, supporting documents and other particulars are thoroughly scrutinised against the original documents and certified copies. If they are not sufficient proof of citizenship, then what is? If a passport does not serve this purpose, the government must clearly specify which document does.

We need a dedicated citizenship card to put an end to the documentary dilemma. One feels that uncertainty over citizenship corrodes national unity as well as individual and collective identities. That is best avoided for the greater national interest.

Iqbal Saikia

(iqbal3107saikia@gmail.com)