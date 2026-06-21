Letters to The EDITOR: A war not won

A war not won

The US and Israel failed to win a war that should never have been initiated. But the world is still reeling from its impact in terms of economic and energy crises. Finally, following intensive talks, the peace deal between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran has been "reached" and will be signed in Geneva shortly. Both sides have agreed to an immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon. This is, no doubt, a historic moment after nearly four months of uncertainty. Though the preliminary deal is welcome, it also brings hard truths. The general perception not only in the US but also around the world is that the United States is emerging weaker militarily, diplomatically and economically - and will pay strategic costs for years to come. The might of America is waning. This also signals the end of a unipolar world in the coming years. There is no doubt that Pakistan plays a pivotal diplomatic role to make this crucial deal possible. The importance of more cooperation between the GCC and Iran for peace to remain in the region cannot be overstated. Let us hope and pray for peace and tranquillity for all humanity.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati

Better protection of Assam's elephants

An elephant taken across state borders on the basis of forged documents is not just an administrative failure; it is a serious alarm for wildlife protection in Assam.

The recent report about an Assam elephant being sent to Jaipur using fake papers has raised troubling questions about the effectiveness of the existing system for monitoring elephant transfers. Such incidents reveal how loopholes can be exploited and how vulnerable these magnificent creatures remain to illegal trade and misuse.

The issue demands more than the recovery of the animal. There must be a thorough investigation to identify those responsible for preparing and approving false documents. There is an urgent need for a strong monitoring mechanism, digital tracking of captive elephants, and improved coordination among forest departments. Assam's rich biodiversity includes elephants, which are among the most valuable components of this natural heritage. Protecting them requires strict enforcement, transparency and accountability at every level.

Papers alone cannot protect our elephants; they require a robust system that guarantees their safety at all times.

Dipen Gogoi,

Teok, Jorhat

Adopt measures to reduce road accidents

Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper, I would like to draw the attention of the concerned authorities and the general public to the increasing number of road accidents in our state.

Road accidents have emerged as a critical issue. Accidents lead to the loss of many lives every year. The major issues can be overspeeding, drunk driving, poor driving skills, poor road conditions and ignorance of traffic rules.

There are many solutions to reduce the horror of road accidents. The first one should be strict enforcement of traffic laws-drivers who violate them should be heavily penalised. Wearing helmets and seat belts should be made mandatory. Besides that, a driving licence must be issued only after thorough, rigorous testing of driving skills.

Moreover, the government should be aware of proper road construction to prevent accidents. Often, there are large holes observed in the roads, which can lead to accidents.

Safety is the top priority above all else. Road accidents can be reduced only with cooperation between citizens and the authorities. Both sides should listen to each other.

Therefore, I request you to publish this letter in your esteemed newspaper to prevent road accidents and create awareness among the people.

Sukanya Bora

Jorhat, Assam

Engage father before it's too late

A father is a source of inspiration and self-restraint. His love is selfless, forgiving and unconditional. Children should know that they have grown up emulating their father's example or advice, often both. A father rarely ages because it's not "How old are you?" but "How are you old?" for him. Quite a few children consider a father's well-meant advice an exercise in exasperation. It is always important to engage with both parents-father and mother-quite often. Impulsive children fail to ruminate on their parents' predicament.

A father understands his offspring's problems, but he always tries to ensure his children never feel the pain and discomfort he himself had to undergo in life. He does not hesitate to sacrifice his own lucrative career for the sake of his child. Unconditional love, healthy development, tackling challenges, overcoming trauma, and grooming for the evening of life: all are a father's gifts to children. No one would have understood the importance of preparing a child for the future, even if the future cannot be prepared for a child, better than today's fathers on "International Father's Day" on Sunday.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat

(gbhat13@gmail.com)

Lost in our own land!

For years, Assam's political establishment has built its legitimacy on the promise of protecting the Khilonjiya (indigenous population). Every election is fought in the name of indigenous rights, Assamese identity, and safeguarding the future of the Assamese people. Yet the numbers expose a painful truth.

In 1971, Assamese speakers constituted 59.53% of Assam's population. By 2011, that figure had fallen to 48.38%. Recent estimates suggest it has declined further to around 46%. In other words, despite decades of Khilonjiya politics, Assamese speakers have gone from a clear majority to a shrinking community in their own state.

This is not a success story; it is a damning indictment of those who claim to be guardians of Assamese interests.

The word Khilonjiya has become one of the most overused slogans in Assam's political vocabulary. It is invoked to win elections, silence criticism, and manufacture emotional support. But a language is not protected through speeches and symbolism. It is protected through results.

The government may celebrate headlines and political victories, but demographics tell a harsher story. If Assamese speakers continue to decline even under regimes that claim to champion indigenous rights, then the uncomfortable question must be asked: has Khilonjiya protection become a policy or merely a political marketing strategy?

Noopur Baruah,

Tezpur

Harassment at work

Through the columns of your esteemed daily, I would like to draw the kind attention of the Government of Assam to the growing issue of workplace mental harassment faced by some government employees. In certain cases, superiors subject employees to undue pressure, humiliation, intimidation, and verbal abuse. Such treatment can seriously affect an employee's mental health, work performance, and family life.

Unfortunately, mental harassment often goes unnoticed because it is difficult to prove. Many employees hesitate to lodge complaints against influential officers for fear of retaliation, transfer, or adverse service records. In extreme situations, prolonged psychological stress may even lead to depression and suicidal tendencies.

Therefore, there is an urgent need for greater awareness regarding workplace mental health and employee rights. The government should establish effective grievance redressal mechanisms, provide counselling facilities, and consider enacting strict laws to prevent workplace mental harassment.

Protecting the dignity and well-being of employees is essential for effective governance and efficient public service.

Heramba Nath,

Hindumaizali, Kamrup

Removal of Zubeen mural

The removal of the mural dedicated to Zubeen Garg at Ganeshguri, reportedly to beautify the city ahead of the Japanese Prime Minister's visit, was an unnecessary act. The mural represented not mere graffiti but a public tribute to one of Assam's foremost cultural icons, who voiced opposition against any form of injustice in Assam and was identified as a practical socialist.

While the state owns public property, such ownership does not justify the arbitrary removal of artistic expression without transparent reasons. The authority responsible and the basis of the decision should be disclosed, particularly as the Guwahati Mayor has denied the GMC's involvement.

The public's swift restoration of the image & mural alongside artist Marshall Baruah reflects the resilience of collective memory. At the same time, such expressions of dissent must remain peaceful and within constitutional limits.

It is equally important that the government facilitate the expeditious legal process in Zubeen Garg's death, especially after the hon'ble Chief Minister has stated on the floor of the Assembly that Zubeen Garg was murdered and that the Special Investigation Team has secured substantial evidence.

Despite significant Japanese investment in Assam's infrastructure, Guwahati continues to face flooding, unreliable water supply and inadequate public health services. International respect is earned through accountable governance and resilient infrastructure, not by concealing cultural heritage beneath fresh paint.

Shahin Yusuf

Guwahati