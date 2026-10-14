Letters to The EDITOR: Academic pressure and the need for accessible student counselling services

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Academic pressure and the need for accessible student counselling services

I am an avid reader of your esteemed newspaper and, through its columns, wish to draw attention to the growing academic pressure faced by students and the urgent need for accessible counselling services in colleges and universities.

Student life is a phase of learning, growth and self-discovery, while also preparing for an uncertain future. Academics naturally play an important role in this journey. However, education today is increasingly accompanied by continuous assessments, assignments, attendance requirements, examinations, competition and pressure to maintain academic performance. The emphasis on academic eligibility for research and dissertation opportunities can add another layer of stress. These pressures are often compounded by family expectations, financial difficulties, career uncertainty and constant comparison through social media.

When such pressure becomes persistent, it can affect a student's mental and emotional well-being. Stress, anxiety, exhaustion, sleep difficulties and declining self-esteem may gradually become normalised as simply being part of student life. The situation becomes more concerning when students hesitate to seek help because of stigma, fear of judgement, lack of awareness, financial constraints or concerns about confidentiality. Reports of student suicides across educational institutions have also underscored the serious consequences of ignoring student mental health. Counselling, therefore, should not be viewed merely as a crisis service. Every educational institution should provide free, confidential and professionally managed counselling, supported by trained counsellors, student helplines, faculty mentoring, peer-support initiatives and regular mental health awareness programmes. Institutions should also ensure that support is available beyond rigid academic schedules and establish appropriate mechanisms for students facing emotional crises.

Educational institutions must examine whether academic workloads, deadlines and institutional expectations are creating unnecessary and sustained pressure. Creating an environment where seeking psychological support is regarded as a responsible step rather than a weakness is equally important.

Education should not be measured solely through marks, attendance or CGPA. Academic standards are essential. A truly successful education system must enable young people not only to achieve academically but also to learn, grow and face life's challenges without feeling that they have to struggle alone.

I hope this issue receives greater attention from educational institutions and policymakers so that mental health support becomes an integral and accessible part of student life.

Dikhita Gogoi,

Duliajan

Trump the chameleon

We are all aware that a chameleon is a small lizard that changes its colour to camouflage itself in dangerous situations. Right now, the world has one and only one chameleon in the form of US President Donald Trump, who can change his colour to camouflage himself and hoodwink others.

The instances are numerous.

Dr. Ashim Chowdhury,

Guwahati

Justice must not falter

When grief collides with jurisprudence, a society’s moral fibre is put to the test.

The bail granted to an accused in the Zubeen Garg death case has triggered fresh protests at Zubeen Khetra, while the High Court reportedly found no prima facie case against Amritprava. Although judicial pronouncements must be respected, public anguish cannot simply be swept under the carpet.

Zubeen was not merely a musical luminary; he was an embodiment of Assam’s collective consciousness. His untimely demise has left an indelible scar on the Assamese psyche. Understandably, his admirers are clamouring for accountability, and their indignation must not be misconstrued as contempt for the judiciary. Nevertheless, public sentiment, however vociferous, cannot supplant the rule of law.

Bail is not an acquittal, just as the absence of a prima facie case against an individual does not, by itself, extinguish every legitimate question surrounding a death. The investigating agencies must leave no stone unturned, scrutinise every evidentiary strand and dispel lingering ambiguities through a scrupulous, transparent process.

The authorities must also refrain from allowing political expediency or sensationalism to muddy the waters. Premature allegations can wreck reputations, while perfunctory investigations can undermine public confidence. Assam deserves neither a kangaroo court of public opinion nor an opaque dispensation of justice. It deserves unimpeachable evidence, procedural probity and institutional accountability. Zubeen’s admirers must remain steadfast but peaceful, and the authorities must rise above complacency. Justice must not merely be done; its credibility must shine through every stage of the investigation. Let neither public fury nor institutional inertia bury the truth.

Dipen Gogoi,

Jorhat