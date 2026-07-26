Letters to The EDITOR: Accountability in the education system

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Accountability in the education system

The resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, following nationwide student protests over alleged examination paper leaks, has drawn renewed attention to serious weaknesses in our education system. While the resignation reflects accountability, it cannot be the final solution to the problems that have shaken students' confidence. Millions of students dedicate years of hard work to competitive examinations. When question paper leaks and other irregularities occur, their trust in the fairness and credibility of the examination process is severely undermined. Such incidents not only jeopardise academic careers but also cause anxiety and disappointment among young aspirants.

The government must now focus on meaningful reforms. Strengthening examination security, adopting advanced technology, ensuring greater transparency, and taking strict action against those responsible are essential to restore public confidence. The future of the nation's youth should never be compromised by systemic failures. I sincerely hope the concerned authorities will address these issues with urgency and build a fair, transparent, and reliable examination system that truly rewards merit.

Bismita Sarma,

Tihu, Nalbari

Kalam: A role model for millions

One of the wise decisions of the AB Vajpayee government was to propose Arul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam as India's 11th President. Kalam proved to be a man of all religions and a punctilious President. His endearing qualities of head and heart could be matched by none. Kalam elevated the president's post like nobody did. Simplicity, humility and scholarship defined his tenure as India's most popular president. He went on to be called a "people's president" because he made Rashtrapati Bhavan accessible to the common man.

His self-made nature and unwavering belief in maintaining a proactive mindset resonated with the people of India. He was no "rubber stamp" and was not keen for another term. From being an aeronautic engineer to a DRDO scientist and then a scientific advisor to the presidency, the man excelled in every role he undertook. Kalam kept himself active even after laying down the office of president. Though APJ Abdul Kalam passed away on July 27, 2015, his memory will remain forever as a missile man who raised India's presidentship to a level unheard of.

DR GANAPATHI BHAT

(gbhat13@gmail.com)

Valuable time of assembly

The budget session of the Assam Assembly is on, and the members belonging to the ruling and opposition parties are seriously discussing the possible relief measures that may be given to the flood-affected people of the Sivasagar, Jorhat, and Charaideo districts. Sadly, one MLA from Sivasagar, named Akhil Gogoi, frequently disrupts the proceedings of the house with his customary antics. On previous occasions, this MLA was found among individuals of questionable nationality when they were evicted from government land following court orders issued by the state government. Instead of raising pertinent points on the floor of the assembly, he was trying to be dramatic, thus wasting valuable time for the assembly.

JOEL GOYARI,

TANGLA.

Remembering Kargil heroes

Today (July 26), the entire nation will mark the 27th Kargil Vijay Diwas-a day etched in the nation's memory as a symbol of valour, sacrifice, and unyielding patriotism. The day commemorates the 1999 victory when our soldiers, braving freezing winds and relentless enemy fire, reclaimed the heights of Kargil in one of the most daring military operations in modern Indian history. On that day, the tricolour once again flew over the rugged peaks of Ladakh, symbolising India's unwavering resolve and the sacrifices made to uphold it. But Vijay Diwas is more than a date; it is a living reminder of the extraordinary courage shown by our troops, who turned every snow-laden peak into a symbol of defiance and unity.

The conflict began in May 1999, when enemy forces infiltrated across the Line of Control and occupied strategic posts high in the mountains, aiming to cut off the Srinagar-Leh highway. In response, India launched Operation Vijay-a mission that blended precise planning with the sheer willpower of soldiers who fought inch by inch, ridge by ridge, to take back what was ours.

For over two months, Indian forces battled not only intruders but also the harshest of terrains and bitter cold, until victory was won and every post was restored.

Today, as we remember the heroes of Kargil, we must also reflect on the gradual fading of their stories. Our textbooks barely mention them, and our younger generations know too little of their courage. India has a legacy of Kargil-a legacy of honour and supreme sacrifice. Let this day be a pledge to never forget, to keep these stories alive, and to ensure that every Indian knows the price of freedom-and the names of those who paid it.

Jubel D'Cruz,

(jubeldcruz@yahoo.com)

NITI Aayog index

It is a matter of gratification that Assam has emerged as the Northeast's highest-ranked state in the NITI Aayog's recently published index. The editorial 'NITI Aayog's endorsement of Assam's investment drive' speaks volumes about the turnaround in the state's industrial climate, investment landscape and infrastructure development after decades of sluggish growth. It will surely support India's long-term Viksit Bharat vision. As reported, the state's performance was driven, among others, by strong government policy, a favourable institutional environment and minimal labour disruption. The Aayog's regularity processes such as land allotment, environmental clearances and construction permits must be viewed by the government seriously. It will help industries achieve quicker project execution. The state's sustained investment in road infrastructure was around 8 per cent. It is really praiseworthy compared to the national average of about 3 per cent between 2019 and 2024. The state now needs to translate its focus on education into a strong technical workforce by adding new technical workers. It should replace obsolete training modules with future-ready and industry-relevant targeted training courses to create a strong pool of skilled workers in the state. Today, Assam faces challenges like maintenance of highways, recurring flood damage and landslides. Expansion of state and national all-weather surface connectivity is extremely essential, as it helps boost confidence among investors to sustain the momentum of progress in the state. It is important for the state government to remove the existing deficiencies, especially frequent power supply interruptions and non-upgradation of industrial parks, on a priority basis and improve ease of doing business through a strong, transparent e-governance system in the state in the coming years.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati