Letters to the EDITOR: Afghanistan’s ascent: A triumph in T20 Cricket

Afghanistan’s ascent: A triumph in T20 Cricket

Afghanistan’s remarkable triumph over New Zealand today is a testament to their rising prowess in T20 cricket. With two consecutive victories, their outstanding net run rate has put them on the cusp of the playoffs. This victory is not just a win on the scoreboard, but a moment of immense pride for the team and their supporters. Conversely, this defeat is a significant setback for New Zealand, turning their next match against the West Indies into a must-win situation. Afghanistan's success story adds an exciting chapter to the tournament, showcasing the unpredictable and exhilarating nature of T20 cricket.

Mohammad Taukir Rahmani

(taukirrahmani59@gmail.com)

Need to address Guwahati’s waterlogging issue

I'm writing to call attention to a significant issue that has long plagued Guwahati's residents: waterlogging. As the monsoon season approaches, this problem has worsened, causing significant hardship for residents of central locations such as Chandmari, Hatigaon, and Beltola.

The lack of a proper drainage system has aggravated the situation, resulting in frequent cases of waterlogging, even after a light shower. This not only interrupts daily living but also poses significant health and sanitation risks to people.

It is high time for the Guwahati Municipal Corporation to take proactive action to address this problem. Investments in updating and extending the drainage infrastructure are critical to avoiding further escalation of the problem. Furthermore, frequent repair and cleaning of existing drains should be undertaken to ensure their proper operation. Furthermore, I ask the local MLA to intercede and speed up the resolution of this situation. The citizens' well-being and quality of life are at stake, and it is up to our elected representatives to properly deal with their concerns.

A city's true beauty cannot be defined simply by its exterior appearance; it must also include the efficient functioning of its critical infrastructure, such as an effective drainage system. Failure to handle the waterlogging problem will harm the city's image while also impeding its progress and development. I ask the relevant authorities to take prompt action to alleviate the people's suffering and avoid more difficulty during the forthcoming rainy season.

Partha jit

(jitpartha56@gmail.com)

Electorate’s choice

India is one of the leading democracies in the world. “Government of the people, by the people, and for the people” is the theme of democracy as prescribed by Abraham Lincoln, former President of the USA. Each voter has the right to choose his or her candidate by secret ballot who, in turn, will form the government at the centre to run the nation for 5 years.

Winning and losing is very much part of the election, like sports, which one should take sportingly. Voters should not be praised or blamed for the outcome of the results of any constituency, as it is the choice of the majority that counts. A single loss or victory does not reflect the general mood of the nation. In the past, elections were imposed forcefully in the state, and no constituency in Assam was blamed or praised for the outcome of the result. For me, every voter in any constituency is wise and responsible. There should not be any feeling of joy or dismay about the poll results in Jorhat and Guwahati, as the electorates are the final arbiters.

Lanu Dutt Chowdhury,

Guwahati.

VBD threat looms large

The threat of vector-borne diseases (VBD) like malaria, dengue, filariasis, and chikungunya looms large in the coming days. VBD contributes to 17 percent of all infectious diseases in the world, and more than one billion cases of vector-borne diseases are reported annually. Environmental milieu, social changes, improper urban planning, and climate change—all have contributed their share. Unhygienic drinking water and poor sanitation have prolonged people's miseries. In India, the National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme is in place to manage VBD. Awareness and education are the key factors in the prevention, early diagnosis, and treatment of VBD. Symptoms like high fever, headaches, and joint pains need special attention while avoiding "self medication".

Since mosquitoes are the most common vector, their breeding sites need to be destroyed. Governments elsewhere can take cue from the Delhi government's initiative to deploy the "Domestic Breeding Checkers," who visit homes to personally check the mosquito breeding sites, to control VBD. Fogging and spraying should be undertaken on a large scale by the authorities. The governments should stress the elimination of stagnant water accumulation on grounds around human dwellings to control the malaria-causing mosquitoes that breed in rainwater. However, dengue-causing mosquitoes are generally container breeders, and the mosquitoes rest indoors.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat

(gbhat13@gmail.com)