Letters to the Editor: AI and Digital Skill in Education

AI and digital skill in education

Educational institutions and skill training institutions across the state must rise to the present-day challenge and focus on skilling the largest youth population in the state to remove the persisting gap in the industrial requirements. What is today's common scene is that a large number of graduates in the state are either unemployed or employed in low-competency jobs. When there is rapid growth of digital technology, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine automation in every nook and corner of the country, why should Assam lag behind? The National Educational Policy (NEP), 2020, also prescribed the AI curriculum and systematic adoption of AI-based technologies in higher education. The last Advantage Assam 2.0 also unlocked numerous skill development investments, which is the right step to enhance the skill landscape in Assam over the coming years. The need of the hour is to rise to the occasion and grasp the opportunities ahead without any hesitation. Since AI is a new reality and challenge for today's students, it is essential to create awareness among them and give encouragement to prioritise skill-building alongside their regular academic activities. The need now is to create the AI and digital skills ecosystem everywhere, as it will improve employability, economic growth and overall development of the state while shaping a more peaceful, inclusive and sustainable future for the state's young generation.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.

Prevent landslides in hilly regions

The recent tragic landslip in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh, that claimed 15 lives is a stark reminder of the dangers posed by natural calamities in hilly regions. The unpredictability of landslides, especially during the monsoon season, underscores the need for immediate action from both the government and local authorities. While rescue operations are underway, we must focus on preventive measures.

First, robust infrastructure development is essential, including proper drainage systems to channel rainwater and reinforce unstable slopes. Second, regular surveys and early-warning systems should be implemented to detect potential landslide zones. Public awareness campaigns about disaster preparedness could save lives. Additionally, the unchecked construction in vulnerable areas must be curbed to reduce the risk of such calamities. We cannot afford to wait for more disasters.

Dr. Vijaykumar H K

(hkvkmech1@gmail.com)

Plea for a safe Diwali

Every year, we waste a lot of money by bursting crackers during Diwali. It would be better if we would use that money for the upliftment of the poor. There are millions of people all over the world who do not even get two square meals a day.

Instead of spending money on bursting crackers which goes up in smoke, we should donate the same money to an orphanage or a home for the aged. At least, the people who are left there to die by their ungrateful children will feel happy.

On the other hand, firecrackers create a lot of noise pollution and cause a lot of distress to animals and birds. We should avoid them if possible or localise their use in a community to an open field. We should also clear up the mess once the festivities are over. The light of Diwali should be within us. It should symbolise our personal relationship between God and our families. Let the light of Diwali penetrate inward, for only then will it have the lasting benefit. A piece of cotton soaked in ghee lit with a pure heart, a conscious mind and a desire to be free from ignorance is far brighter than a thousand expensive electric bulbs or earthen lamps.

A cracker-free Diwali will save the lives of many people. Hence, I would request people to celebrate Diwali without harming the planet.

Jubel D’Cruz,

(jubeldcruz@yahoo.com)