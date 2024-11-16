Letters to The EDITOR: AI assistance in education

AI assistance in education

Artificial Intelligence has transformed education, offering unparalleled support to students. However, this aid comes with significant risks. AI-generated content can undermine academic integrity, leading to severe consequences. Over-reliance on AI tools hinders critical thinking and problem-solving skills. Relying on AI-generated answers stifles creativity and originality. This dependence can have long-term effects on students’ cognitive abilities. AI-assisted work masks knowledge gaps, allowing students to submit assignments without grasping underlying concepts. This superficial understanding hampers long-term learning and can lead to struggles in future academic pursuits. AI-generated content stifles diverse perspectives, limiting students’ ability to challenge existing ideas and develop innovative solutions. Educators must emphasize proper citation and AI usage guidelines. Students should use AI tools as research aids, not substitutes for original thought. Developing AI literacy enables students to evaluate AI-generated content, identify biases, and recognize limitations. Balancing AI assistance with human ingenuity is crucial. Acknowledging AI’s potential pitfalls ensures students reap technological benefits without sacrificing academic integrity, critical thinking, or creativity. By adopting responsible AI usage, educators can harness its benefits while preserving academic excellence. Effective integration of AI assistance requires ongoing evaluation and adaptation. The educational community must address AI’s risks and opportunities. By doing so, educators can ensure AI enhances learning without compromising essential skills.

To mitigate AI’s risks, educators should implement AI-detection software and monitor student work. Regular assessments help identify knowledge gaps and ensure students grasp fundamental concepts. Fostering critical thinking and problem-solving skills is vital. Educators should design assignments that encourage original thought and creativity. Encouraging diverse perspectives and open discussion helps students develop essential soft skills. Educators must prioritize human interaction and empathy. AI’s potential to enhance education is undeniable. However, responsible implementation is crucial.

Educators should prioritize student-centered learning, focusing on individual needs and abilities. AI should support, not dictate, educational outcomes. Ongoing research and development are necessary to address AI’s evolving challenges. Ultimately, balancing AI assistance with human ingenuity ensures students reap technological benefits without sacrificing academic integrity.

Heramba Nath,

Hindumaizali, Kamrup.

Make the environment eco-friendly

This is to highlight the issue of air and noise pollution caused by fireworks during festivals like Diwali, Christmas, and New Year.

While the festivities bring joy and excitement, the environmental consequences are severe and demand immediate attention. The air quality deteriorates due to the release of smoke from fireworks, posing a serious threat to public health. People with breathing problems and those suffering from asthma are most vulnerable to it.

Fireworks also leave behind debris and chemical residues, contributing to soil and water pollution. This not only harms the ecosystem but also endangers the diverse flora and fauna in our surroundings. Considering these issues, I would like to urge the authorities to consider implementing stricter regulations on the use of fireworks during festivals like Diwali, Christmas, and New Year. Encouraging alternative, eco-friendly celebrations will not only reduce the environmental impact but will also promote a healthier and safer environment for everyone.

Jubel D’Cruz,

(jubeldcruz@yahoo.com)

Anti-terror initiative

Terrorism has no boundaries, and neither do anti-terror operations. At a time when the globe is hit hard by mindless terror, a collaborative initiative becomes imperative. India, fortunately, has not been subject to mind-boggling terrorism over a decade. Strengthening the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Special Task Force (STF) across the country has paid rich dividends. Technology-driven anti-terror mechanisms have provided the cutting edge to India’s fight against militancy that has largely been cushioned by reasonable centre-state cooperation. The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA) has stood the test of time in the Centre’s aggressive stance against terror. However, the government cannot rest on its laurels in its missionary zeal in combating the menace.

Therefore, Home Minister Amit Shah’s announcement that a comprehensive National Counter-Terrorism Policy and Strategy (NCTPAS) would be in place soon to reinvigorate the country’s investigation agencies’ action against terror is most welcome. These are the days of cyber terror, and the government’s thrust on cyber terror has not come a moment too late. A structurally unified attack on terror and its network should be accorded the top priority in the new policy. High-tech databases to identify and fight terror cannot be overemphasized. The Home Minister was at pains to point out that despite the fact that law and order fell under the ambit of the state governments, the Centre would do everything to support the former. Above all, as Shah said, “ states have boundaries, but terror has none.”

Dr Ganapathi Bhat

(gbhat13@gmail.com)