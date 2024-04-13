Letters to The EDITOR: “AI Detects Childbirth PTSD Risk”

“AI Detects Childbirth PTSD Risk”

A recent study conducted by researchers from Israel and the US introduces a groundbreaking artificial intelligence (AI) model for identifying signs of childbirth-related Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (CB-PTSD) in women. This innovative approach, highlighted in your recent publication, holds significant promise for revolutionizing women’s healthcare globally. Childbirth-related PTSD affects millions of women annually, with far-reaching implications for maternal and infant health. Traditionally, diagnosing CB-PTSD has been a cumbersome process, requiring time-consuming and costly evaluations by physicians. However, with the advent of this new AI model, the landscape of diagnosis stands to undergo a remarkable transformation. By leveraging AI technology to analyze narratives provided by postpartum participants, researchers have demonstrated the model’s ability to identify individuals with CB-PTSD symptoms with remarkable accuracy. This not only streamlines the diagnostic process but also facilitates early intervention and support for at-risk individuals. The implications of this study are profound. Timely detection of CB-PTSD can mitigate its adverse effects on breastfeeding, mother-infant bonding, and future pregnancy desires. Furthermore, by addressing maternal mental health concerns, such as depression and suicidal ideation, this AI model has the potential to improve overall maternal well-being and family dynamics. I commend the collaborative efforts of the research team from Bar-Ilan University, Massachusetts General Hospital, and Harvard Medical School for their pioneering work in this field. Their dedication to advancing women’s healthcare through innovative technologies is commendable and deserving of recognition. As we continue to navigate the complexities of maternal health, it is imperative that we embrace transformative solutions such as this AI model. I am hopeful that policymakers, healthcare professionals, and stakeholders will rally behind initiatives that prioritize the mental and emotional well-being of mothers worldwide.

Ankita Dutta

Dibrugarh University

Heat wave warnings and importance of wet bulb temperature

It is only April. The Indian Meterological Department (IMD) has already declared heat wave warnings for isolated pockets of Rajasthan. The criteria for IMD to declare a heat wave warning for an area is when that particular area crosses the 45-degree Celsius mark. But India has in the last 10 years seen a rise in relative humidity, which is the problem here. A particular place may show temperatures of 30 degrees Celsius, but because of the relative humidity, the temperature felt on our bodies is generally higher than the displayed temperature, which we in simple language say "feels-like" temperature or felt temperature. The wet-bulb test is an internationally agreed-upon temperature test that has set a safe limit of 30 degrees Celsius and crosses that limit the possibility of human death due to heatstroke rises. Many places in India have crossed the wet bulb temperature, but as IMD does not recognise the wet bulb test, it did not issue a heat wave warning. The IMD should revamp its testing processes and recognise the wet bulb temperature.

Noopur Baruah,

Tezpur

Cybercrime is a scourge nowadays

Your editorial ‘Human firewall against cybercrime ‘(April 12) has rightly said that there is a spurt in cybercrimes across the state and the country as a whole. It has assumed disturbing proportions, robbing people of their hard-earned money. It is often for no fault of theirs. A majority of the cases witnessed in the state in recent times concern online fraud. In most of such cases, victims act in an irresponsible manner by sharing personal details like ATM pins and OTPs with fraudsters. Though the IT revolution is sweeping our lives in a never-before manner, anti-social elements are increasingly taking recourse to technology to further their nefarious agenda. Needless to mention here that hacking, stealing passwords, stalking, online fraud, industrial espionage, etc. are some of the common forms of cybercrime. You have rightly said that our police forces and other stakeholders need to be equipped with AI tools to prevent cyber crime and make the digital world safer. The existing legal mechanism needs to be updated so that the law keeps pace with the changes to deal effectively with cybercrimes. Enhancing capacity building is all the more imperative for handling offences from a digital perspective. There is much need for international cooperation to deal with it. A mass awareness campaign to alert every digital user can act as a deterrent against cybercrimes.

Iqbal Saikia

Guwahati

Why are magazines not selling in Bezera?

The owner of Sivashambhu News Agency in Bezera, under the Jalukbari Assembly constituency of Kamrup district, recently expressed regret that magazines are not selling in Bezera. What we mean by this is that people in the Bezera area do not read magazines, or there is a lack of people in the area who read magazines. Owner PabitraSaharia showed me the piles of unsold magazines stored in a corner of the agency’s room. I was shocked to see the unsold magazines piled up in the corner of the agency’s room. I was worried; the question came to my mind: why are the people of the greater Bezera area reluctant to read magazines? This is a sensitive question; there has never been a lack of time, and the people of the Bezera area are not so economically backward that they cannot spend Rs. 30–40 to buy a magazine and read it. In fact, it’s due to a lack of will. Do the people of Bezera don’t see the point in reading magazines? It’s a waste of time, they think. Sometimes I hear some people in the area saying this, by the way. Could there be anything more embarrassing for an educated society? Today’s mechanized people are now busy making money, but they don’t care that they have lost their mental joy as a result. What is the factor that can actually nourish the mind? Where is the source of it? These people do not know or are reluctant to know. There is a lot of doubt that the word magazine will be written only in the pages of the dictionary, will it disappear from reality? Such a doubt really hurts magazine lovers. I was shocked to see no magazine on the RongaliBihu issue of the agency, which has a reputation as a century-old newspaper and magazine agency! There are many magazines available in the agency, including Gariyoshi, Prantik, Satsori, Nandini, GNRC Swasthya, Aina Jibonor, etc. What is surprising is that I did not get a spring special issue of the magazine during the long-awaited Bihu season at the century-old agency.

However, it is unfortunate that the magazine is not sold in the larger Chowk Bezera near Guwahati city.

Heramba Nath,

Hindumaizali, Kamrup.