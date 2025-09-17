Letters to the Editor: An appeal for fee reduction in FYIMP, GU

An appeal for fee reduction in FYIMP, GU

I am a proud student of the Five-Year Integrated Masters Programme (FYIMP) at Gauhati University. This programme has opened the doors for us to pursue quality higher education in both arts and science under one of the most reputed government universities of Assam. We are grateful for the opportunity to study here, guided by experienced teachers and with access to valuable resources.

At present, the semester fees for the programme are Rs 14,500 for arts students, Rs 16,500 for science students and Rs 25,000 for commerce. While we were aware of this fee structure during admission, many of us are now finding it a little challenging to manage the payments every six months. For families who are striving to support their children’s education along with other household responsibilities, the financial burden feels heavy.

Since Gauhati University is a government institution, we believe it carries the vision of making higher education accessible and affordable for all sections of society. We sincerely request the authorities concerned, including the Education Minister and the Government of Assam, to kindly consider a slight reduction in the fee amount. Even a small decrease would bring immense relief to students and their families, encouraging more young learners to pursue higher education without hesitation.

We are hopeful that our appeal will be taken into consideration. A supportive step from the government would not only ease our financial pressure but also strengthen our trust in the state’s commitment to education. With this positive expectation, we look forward to continuing our academic journey with renewed energy and gratitude.

Jessica Taznis,

Gauhati University

Quality crisis in Assam tea

It is a million-dollar question: when will a plethora of ills that are eroding the state’s tea industry credibility be resolved? The biggest concern for all, including small tea growers, is the noticeable dip in tea quality following non-compliance with FSSAI standards, which has led buyers to shift toward South Indian tea and even imports from Africa. There is no word to express the plight of small tea growers. They cannot tide over the crisis without assistance, expertise and incentives from the government and the authorities.

The task before the Tea Board is now allocation of maximum funds, including subsidies for the small tea growers, to achieve the goal of quality enhancement. There is a need to create an ecosystem to compel the Bought Leaf Factories to reject substandard leaf for boosting overall tea quality, which does not necessarily mean taste but ensuring compliance with FSSAI standards.

Another needful task for the Tea Board is mapping and enforcing quality parameters for green leaf sourced from outside the state to overcome the tea quality crisis, which cannot be compromised at any cost, as the tea industry is the backbone of Assam's economy. In this connection, the Assam Tea Planters’ Association (ATPA) call for sweeping reforms in the Assam tea industry cannot be overlooked.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.