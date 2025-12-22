Letters to the Editor: Animal Husbandry for reliable employment

Animal Husbandry for reliable employment

Through the columns of your esteemed daily, I wish to highlight the growing importance of animal husbandry as a reliable source of employment in India, with special reference to Assam. The sector supports nearly 8–9 per cent of India’s workforce and contributes significantly to rural livelihoods. India, being the largest milk producer in the world, reflects the vast employment potential generated through dairy, poultry, and allied activities.

In Assam, animal husbandry plays a crucial role in supplementing farm incomes. Recent estimates show that the state’s milk production crossed 1,090 thousand tonnes in 2023–24, while poultry, piggery, and goat farming continue to expand. The 20th Livestock Census also highlights a substantial livestock population, indicating steady livelihood opportunities.

Strengthening this sector through infrastructure, veterinary services, and market access can ensure sustainable rural employment.

Kalyan Kalita

(kalyankalita61@gmail.com)

Haphazard stoppages of green buses

I would like to draw the attention of the concerned authorities and the general public to the growing problem of unwanted traffic congestion in Guwahati, which is not only caused by flyover construction but also by the careless movement of city green buses. It is often seen that green buses stop anywhere they wish, right in the middle of busy roads, without using designated bus stops. This sudden and improper stoppage blocks the flow of traffic and creates long jams, especially during peak hours. Two-wheelers, pedestrians, and small vehicles are the worst sufferers. Many minor and major road accidents occur due to this sudden stopping, putting lives at risk.

Students, office-goers, patients, and daily commuters face severe inconvenience because of these traffic issues. Even emergency vehicles get delayed, which can lead to serious consequences. While green buses are introduced for eco-friendly transport, the lack of discipline and monitoring defeats their purpose. I request the traffic police and transport department to strictly enforce rules, ensure buses stop only at designated bus stops, and take action against violators. Proper training of drivers and regular monitoring can greatly reduce traffic problems and accidents in the city.

I hope the concerned authorities will take immediate steps to address this issue in the interest of public safety.

Sudarshana Goswami

Cotton University

Detection and

deportation

This letter has a reference to a news item regarding the vanishing of lakhs of illegal Bangladeshis who were moving around freely after being declared illegal intruders. The differences between the numbers of declared and deported Bangladeshis are alarmingly high, which is a threat to the security of the indigenous populace of the state.

Hence, I, as an Asomiya, earnestly request the present government at Dispur to expedite the process of deportation. Detection and deportation should and must run simultaneously.

Dr. Ashim Chowdhury,

Guwahati.

Let us enjoy

plastic-free picnic

The editorial 'Curbing plastic pollution at picnic sites' published in your esteemed daily was timely and worth reading. Everybody knows that December means picnic season. Growing plastic pollution at the ecologically fragile picnic sites in the state is a cause for grave concern for all nature lovers. Picnic teams must enjoy the natural beauty of the sites, which should be the prime objective of the picnic organizers. But sadly, the practice of feasting by the riverbank or wetland by certain picnickers leaves the sites with plastic waste, which is a matter of serious concern as it contaminates the water bodies besides greatly affecting ecosystem services of the natural landscape. It is true that avoiding plastic one hundred per cent is challenging. The easiest way to go plastic-free is by simply refusing to use it. Let us try some eco-friendly alternatives, such as plantain leaves to replace thermocol/Styrofoam serving plates and cloth bags for carrying food and other items to the picnic spot. Using cloth or scrap napkins which can be washed or reused; glass or stainless steel to hold dips, fruit, pasta, salads and other picnic staples; mason jars or reusable bottles, cups and thermoses for filling our favourite drinks; reusable plates and utensils; and stainless steel tiffins and mess kits are also great ideas for replacing plastic items used in the picnic sites. Carrying a reusable trash bag to collect any waste after the picnic is over is an important task of the team. Let us all pledge to leave the picnic spot better than we found it and pick up any plastic or other pollutants nearby. Unless we change our ways and be environmentally friendly, the present and future generations cannot live healthier lives.

Iqbal Saikia

Guwahati.

Bad roads, traffic jams in Guwahati

Through the columns of your esteemed daily, I wish to draw the attention of the concerned authorities to the poor condition of roads and increasing traffic congestion in Guwahati.

Most major roads of the city are full of potholes and broken surfaces and prone to waterlogging, especially during the monsoon. Areas like GS Road, Zoo Road, Six Mile, and Maligaon experience frequent traffic jams due to damaged roads, unplanned digging, and slow repair work. Commuters face daily inconvenience, loss of time, and risk of accidents. Pedestrians and two-wheelers suffer the most due to unsafe road conditions.

Moreover, temporary repairs and lack of proper drainage make the situation worse every year. Despite Guwahati being a rapidly developing city, basic road infrastructure remains neglected. I urge the concerned authorities, including GMC and PWD, to take immediate steps for permanent road repairs, proper drainage, and better traffic management to ensure public safety and smooth transportation.

Shibani Deka

(dekashibani39@gmail.com)