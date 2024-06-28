Letters to the EDITOR: Anti-drug efforts in Assam and Meghalaya

sentinelgroup@gmail.com

Anti-drug efforts in Assam and Meghalaya

Through your esteemed daily columns, I am writing to express my appreciation for the recent initiatives taken by the police and communities of Assam and Meghalaya in combating drug abuse and illicit trafficking, as highlighted in your esteemed daily. The rally organized by the Athiabari outpost of the West Khasi Hills District of Meghalaya on the occasion of 'International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking' demonstrates a proactive approach to addressing the growing concerns about drug use among the youth. It is commendable that police personnel, local NGOs, women organizations, and villagers from Assam and Meghalaya came together to raise awareness about this critical issue. The statement made by Samuel Sangma, the in-charge of the Athiabari outpost, underscores the serious actions being taken by the Assam police to apprehend drug peddlers in areas like Boko. His emphasis on the increasing drug use among youths and the collaborative efforts to combat this menace reflect a deep commitment to protecting our communities. Moreover, the rally's focus on prevention and the call for villagers to report any drug-related issues are vital steps towards creating a safer environment. Such community engagement is crucial for the success of any anti-drug campaign, as it empowers citizens to be vigilant and take part in safeguarding their neighbourhoods. The joint effort of the police and the community in this rally sends a powerful message that drug abuse and trafficking will not be tolerated. It is an exemplary model for other regions grappling with similar issues. I applaud the Assam and Meghalaya police forces and the participating communities for their dedication and proactive measures in fighting drug abuse. Continued collaboration and vigilance will undoubtedly contribute to a significant reduction in drug-related problems in these areas.

Sabina Ahmed

Sivasagar

Non-availability of bus shelters

Last year, the extension of Guwahati city bus services to Dharapur successfully fulfilled the long standing demand of the people in these areas. The introduction of new electric buses has further encouraged people to use public transportation. However, the non-availability of bus shelters between Dharapur and Jalukbari on the route requires the immediate attention of the authority concerned. Currently, passengers have to wait for buses in the open area. During sunny days, people face considerable discomfort. Moreover, due to the non-availability of designated bus stops, buses often pick up and drop passengers anywhere along this particular route, causing inconvenience to other vehicles. In this regard, a letter has been submitted to the GMC and district administration to address the issue. While GMC has started construction of new bus shelters in the city, I would like to draw the attention of the authorities to address this issue immediately. The speedy construction of bus shelters on this route will help passengers get access to safe and comfortable places to wait for buses. It will also help in better organizing the bus services and ensuring that buses stop only at the designated points for the safety of passengers. Through your esteemed daily, I appeal to the GMC and the district administration to take prompt action in this matter.

Santom Rajkhowa,

(santom.rajkhowa@gmail.com)

Zika virus disease

Zika virus disease has surfaced again in Maharashtra, and Pune has seen two cases. Zika virus, also known as ZIKV, is the causative virus and is commonly found in tropical countries like Bolivia and Brazil. Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, which are aggressive biters, are the carriers; they are active from dawn to dusk. There may be not be symptoms in many people , while few rashes and fever should alert an individual to it. Headaches and joint pains are also noticed in a few that typically last from a couple of days to one week. Zika can mimic some symptoms of dengue, which can make it deceptive. Aedes aegypti is the common carrier. The presence of conjunctivitis and the absence of bleeding tendencies can be, in general, the clinchers.

The danger with ZIKV is that it is prone to transmitting from mother to foetus, causing congenital malformations in the latter, like microcephaly, where the head is disproportionate to the body, following sexual contact and after blood transfusions. Though not considered a dangerous disease, taking precautions can mitigate the trauma of undergoing laboratory and body fluid tests and symptomatic treatment. Those travelling to Zika virus transmission and Aedes mosquito vector countries should take extra care. Mosquito control measures should be directed in the mornings and at their breeding sites. Both males and females with Zika virus disease, and pregnant women, should practice safe sex, if at all.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat

(gbhat13@gmail.com)

Bihu and Beshoma in Western Assam

When we talk about lower Assam, it generally strikes us as the location of one of the four most powerful Shaktipiths, of which the Ratnapith is one of the most important. It is still an important area of importance in the undivided Goalpara district.

The Koch Rajbongshi community is composed of various groups of people and is most widely concentrated in the middle and lower parts of Assam. The day of Beshoma, or Bihu, is very advanced and important because they generally welcome the Assamese new year with great joy and amusement. Various functions take place in various areas. The word beshoma is derived from the word bishom-aa. The word beshoma means similarity. During this beshoma, or bihu, various diseases can be seen in humans, such as dryness, wounds, indigestion, etc., so the intake of bitters during this season may lead to its cure. The neem tree leaves are especially good during this season. The welcoming of this season is generally done with the intake of 108 types of vegetables to keep us healthy.

Hence, although bihu and beshoma are celebrated across the whole of Assam with great joy and amusement, certain difference in the rituals makes it a unique one. Moreover we come to see that beshoma is celebrated for 7 days. They can be named as following: first day garu beshoma, second day manshi beshoma, third day gosti beshoma, fourth day sat shaki beshoma, fifth day baho beshoma,sixth day sikar beshoma,seventh day deo beshoma.

As we can see that many people on the day of bihu or beshoma wake up early in the morning and does the work at their house like cleaning utensils, front yard of house, backyard of house with cow dung. On beshoma day, bhang or ganja water is generally spread across the corners of house on clothes and then dried in sun and with the same water people wash their hairs.

Charak mela is also an important part of bihu or beshoma. The charak is very dangerous because two people are been laid down and hook is attached on the backside of the people. So it seems to be very dangerous. The charak mela seems to celebrate the success of Hindu goddess Durga and Shiva. The people believe by satisfying Shiva the festival will bring prosperity to them, eliminating the sorrows and sufferings of the previous year. Rongali bihu and beshoma are almost similar but only some rituals are different which makes it a unique one.

Manish Kashyap

Tezpur

Dangers of artificial colouring of fruits

Through your esteemed daily columns, I am writing to express my deep concern regarding the practice of using artificial food colouring to enhance the appearance of fruits, compromising their nutritional value and posing a threat to human health. Research has shown that excessive consumption of artificially coloured foods can lead to hyperactivity, allergies, and even DNA damage in children. In India, fruit consumption is an integral part of our diet. Many fruits are being treated with synthetic colourants. This not only undermines the natural beauty of the fruit but also puts our health at risk. Vendors must be made aware of the risks and adopt sustainable and organic farming practices. I urge the government and regulatory bodies to implement stricter guidelines on the use of artificial food colouring in the fruit market.

Dr. Lal Malsawmi Rokhum

College of Veterinary Science,

Guwahati

Kohinoor loot by the British

The British got a 5-year-old Indian prince to gift the Kohinoor diamond to them. Hence, it's no longer morally defensible for the UK to hold on to this loot. The honourable thing to do is to return it from where they took it—India. The Kohinoor was mined in India and was one of the largest diamonds ever mined. After changing hands among various kings in India for centuries, it found its way to the legendary Ranjit Singh, who ruled Punjab. The British conquered Punjab after his death in 1849 and installed his 5-year-old son Daleep Singh as king under the regency of the British. Later, they got this child to gift the diamond to them. They also moved Daleep Singh to England, converted him to Christianity, and did not allow him to meet his mother or any other Indian relative so that he wouldn't be aware of his heritage. After Queen Victoria's death, the Kohinoor was set in the crown of Queen Alexandra, the wife of King Edward VII, and that was used to crown her at their coronation in 1902. The diamond was then transferred to Queen Mary's crown in 1911 and then to the Queen Mother's crown in 1937. The Kohinoor diamond was also worn by Queen Elizabeth II during her reign as the monarch of England.

The Kohinoor diamond is now part of the British monarchy. It is currently on public display in the Jewel House at the Tower of London, seen by millions of visitors every day. With King Charles-III succeeding to the throne after his mother's death (Queen Elizabeth-II) on August 8, 2022, the 105-carat diamond, which is steeped in history, will go to his wife, Duchess of Cornwall Camilla, who has now become Queen consort. Hence, we Indians would like King Charles III to return the Kohinoor diamond to its rightful owner, i.e., India.

Jubel D'Cruz,

(jubeldcruz@yahoo.com)