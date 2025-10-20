Letters to the Editor: Appeal for Justice and Dignity in Zubeen Garg’s death

Appeal for Justice and Dignity in Zubeen Garg’s death

It has been a month since the untimely death of our beloved artist, Zubeen Garg, yet justice remains out of sight. The silence surrounding the investigation has left the people of Assam deeply unsettled. Zubeen was more than a musician — he was a cultural voice, a symbol of unity, and an artist who consciously stayed away from political affiliations.

At such a sensitive time, it is painful to see political elements attempting to draw mileage from his passing. Zubeen never mixed art with politics, and it is our moral duty to respect that even in his absence. His death should not become a stage for political agendas but a moment of collective reflection and truth.

The people of Assam deserve transparency, and Zubeen deserves justice. The authorities must act swiftly and fairly so that the truth comes to light and the dignity of a man who gave his life to art and humanity is preserved.

Bhaskar Deka

Pragjyotish College, Guwahati.

Let us love handwriting

It is true that the shift to digital text has made our day-to-day communication convenient but often careless. The gradual disappearance of handwriting from schools leads to losing a tactile connection to thought. Our schools once treated it as essential training for clarity and discipline. But, sadly, nowadays, neither parents nor teachers give due importance and adequate encouragement to the children about handwriting. In those bygone days our grandparents knew its importance, as it is a fact that handwriting slows one's mind, shows attention, gives ideas time to form, and lingers longer in memory. There is nothing wrong with efficiency and digital squiggles, but when expression becomes purely typed, one's individuality fades. That matters most. So, it would be sensible for our government and private schools to keep some handwriting practices alive in schools, at least for exercise of the brain for children, who are the future of the nation.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.

Festival of light,

not sound

Deepavali celebration is underway, but the nearly week-long festival is in danger of being reduced to a "festival of sound". In 2018, the Supreme Court had given the green signal for the production of eco-friendly, green crackers. Down the line, scientists of the famed Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), in collaboration with the National Environment Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), did extensive research to come up with ways of manufacturing the green crackers. They were tested by the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESCO).

It is not enough that smaller flowerpots, chakkars and sparklers turn green or eco-friendly. Green crackers reduce the particulate matter emission level by thirty per cent and sound emission to thirty-five decibels. They are the "chemical substitutes" of traditional crackers because they contain very little aluminium, barium, potassium nitrate and carbon. Pollution in cities like Delhi reaches a critical level immediately post-Diwali. Sanity should prevail, and, among the nearly 400 types of crackers, big "bombs" can be used in moderation.

Dr Ganapsathi Bhat

(gbhat13@gmail.com)