Letters to the EDITOR: Appeal for responsible development in Guwahati

Appeal for responsible development in Guwahati

I write to express my grave concern over the construction of a new flyover from Noonmati to Dighalipukhuri, which has commenced without adequate environmental impact assessment and public consultation. The alarming decision to proceed with this project at the expense of our 200-year-old trees threatens the ecological and cultural heritage of Guwahati. These trees are not only historical landmarks but also crucial to the city’s biodiversity, providing sanctuary to various bird species and mitigating the city’s increasing heat.

While infrastructure development is essential, it must be balanced with environmental responsibility. Destroying these trees disrupts the biodiversity around Dighalipukhuri, harms the city’s “green lungs,” and diminishes the quality of life for residents. Ignoring these environmental impacts is shortsighted and risks long-term consequences for the well-being of our city and its citizens.

This is a shared responsibility, and it is crucial that development in Guwahati does not come at the cost of our natural environment and biodiversity. We request your support in raising public awareness and urging the authorities to adopt a more responsible and sustainable approach to this project.

Thank you for addressing this critical issue.

Mowsam Hazarika

Kumarpara, Guwahati

Trekking as a sport

in Arunachal

Located on the Northeastern tip of India with its borders touching Tibet, Bhutan, and Myanmar, the land of the Dawn-lit mountains, Arunachal Pradesh is the first Indian soil to greet the rising sun. The state is a botanically rich paradise, a feast for the trekkers and nature enthusiasts. Adventure and arduous features in the state. The trekking experience lies ahead through the challenging and breathtaking terrain, especially when the botanical flora and fauna greet one face-to-face on the trekking trails. The editorial 'Trekking in Arunachal' published in your esteemed daily on October 28 has rightly said that the state has fast emerged as a popular trekking destination following the state tourism department's focus on attracting adventure-lovers as the tracks in the state are safe, untouched, and unspoiled by tourism. Moreover, the locals are quite friendly, and their ready-to-help attitude makes one trek across the different trails in the region safely. The recent successful completion of a remarkable trekking expedition from Hayuliang to an unexplored lake in Changlang Circle in eastern Arunachal Pradesh has not only opened up a new destination in the frontier state, but it will also encourage many adventure-loving tourists from home and abroad to choose the state as their preferred destination. Now, the state government needs to create infrastructure to meet the desires of the tourists. Private facilities and travel costs must be reasonable. To take adventure tourism to its optimum in the state, more thinking, more promotion, and better local efforts in improving service delivery have to happen. Not only Arunachal Pradesh, but the entire Northeastern region, including Assam, is going to gain from the positive experiences of the adventures. We need a more targeted approach with clarity of thought and long-term planning for making the region an attractive tourist and adventure sports destination in the near future.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.

Plea for safe & sound Diwali

Every year, we waste a lot of money on bursting crackers during Diwali. It would be better if we used the same money for the upliftment of the poor. There are millions of people all over the world who don't even get food to eat. Instead of spending money on bursting crackers, which go up in smoke, it would be better if we donated the same money to an orphanage or a home for the elderly.

At least the people who are left there to die by their children will feel happy. On the other hand, firecrackers create a lot of noise pollution and cause a lot of distress to animals and birds. We should avoid them if possible, or localise their use in a community to an open field. We should also clear up the mess once the festival gets over. The light of Diwali should be within us and should symbolise our personal relationship with God and our families. Let the light of Diwali penetrate inward, for only then will it have the lasting benefit.

A piece of cotton soaked in ghee lit with a pure heart, a conscious mind, and a desire to be free from ignorance is far brighter than a thousand expensive electric bulbs or earthen lamps. A cracker-free Diwali will save the lives of many people. Hence, I would request my fellow citizens to celebrate Diwali without harming the environment.

Jubel D'Cruz,

(jubeldcruz@yahoo.com)