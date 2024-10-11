Letters to the EDITOR: Appearance of Lakshmi

sentinelgroup@gmail.com

Appearance of Lakshmi

Goddess Lakshmi in the form of green rice has started appearing in the fields of the farmers all around. The surfacing of the rice panicles above the green fields has increased the hopes of the farmers. The beautiful paddy flower clusters of the surrounding crop fields have added joy to the common people also in the festival time of the autumn season. The farmers have a high regard for the paddy panicles and term them Goddess Lakshmi and always pray for Her well-being. They offer special prayers to Goddess Lakshmi and light earthen lamps in the paddy fields on Kati Bihu. When Goddess Lakshmi turns golden and ripens into food grains, farmers harvest and store the rice in their granaries with due reverence.

Kulendra Nath Deka

Dighirpar, Mangaldai

Good mental health in the workplace

The article 'Good mental health and well-being for all: Let's make it a global priority in workplace' published in your esteemed daily on October 10 on the occasion of World Mental Health Day is thought-provoking. The writer has rightly said that when one feels mentally well, the person can not only work productively for their own well-being but also actively contribute to the community's welfare activities during his or her free time. This year, the WMHD's theme, 'Mental Health at Work,' has assumed great significance as very often it is heard that a youth with a pleasing personality, who was very understanding towards his colleagues, used to encourage others and help his friends and colleagues by listening to them and suggesting amicable solutions to their problems suddenly made a choice to leave the world, though he did not apparently have financial problems or any other issues like relationship problems, breakups, depression, etc. There may be numerous assumptions, but one thing is clear: we human beings are similar to icebergs. What everyone sees is just the small, accessible part of one's conscious functioning, or the tip of the iceberg, which is nothing compared to what lies beneath his unconscious psychological functioning and mostly remains unknown. The reason for the youth's choice is gone with him, but he left behind a lesson that life is unpredictable. All we can do is join hands with all stakeholders to raise awareness about mental health issues to bring about social change and help in breaking the stigma. Safe, supportive work environments play a pivotal role in maintaining the mental health of employees and employers. We need to make these safe spaces where people can freely talk about mental health and seek professional help. Psychotherapy is the only means to help a person become more resilient and overcome depression and stress crises. Let us put into practice the mantra: Be aware. Make others aware to make mental health care a reality for people and ensure a congenial atmosphere at workplaces worldwide.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.

RIP Ratan Tata

Known for his visionary leadership, Ratan Tata immensely expanded Tata Group's global presence and initiated significant philanthropic activities. He was also a licensed pilot and deeply cared for animals, exemplifying compassion and social responsibility. Like his forefathers, his contribution to the industrialisation of India has been immense. He was a real son of India. Like APJ Abdul Kalam, India will miss him a lot.

Jubel D'Cruz,



Antarctic

turning green?

Images of some regions of Antarctica's icy landscape turning green definitely ring alarm bells around the whole globe and give a grim message alerting mankind to watch out where we are headed. This dramatic transformation of Antarctica, increasingly turning green, reveals that the rate of this change has accelerated by over 30 percent in recent years. Scientists and environmentalists say that this ''greening” of the Antarctic Peninsula highlights the urgent consequences of a warming period, and the tenfold rise underscores the significant impact of climate change.

A study made between 1986 and 2021 by researchers has revealed that an increase in the vegetation cover across the Antarctic peninsula has soared from less than one square kilometre to nearly 12 square kilometres within a period of 35 years, which is a relatively short period on the global clock. As writer-journalist Tishani Doshi stated in her popular travelogue to the Antarctic, little changes in the environment can have big repercussions, and this dramatic change is not good for the blue planet's future. Global stakeholders, leaders, and the scientific community must come together and chalk out urgent measures to check this because if this is kept unchecked and ignored, it will only end up in disaster on the scale of an apocalypse.

M Pradyu

