Letters to The EDITOR: APSC Exam centres

APSC Exam centres

It is seen that APSC examination centres are available only in a few locations within Assam. However, many candidates residing or working outside the state are also willing to serve Assam by appearing for the APSC examinations. For such candidates, attending the exam often becomes challenging due to transportation difficulties, both economically and practically.

In this regard, introducing an online Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode would be highly beneficial. It would not only reduce the travel burden and related expenses for candidates but also make the examination process more accessible and inclusive.

Sourabh Pran Borah

Teok, Jorhat

Increasing traffic problems in Guwahati

Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper, I wish to draw the attention of the concerned authorities towards the increasing traffic problems in Guwahati city.

Due to the growing number of vehicles and poor traffic management, people are facing immense difficulties. The number of vehicles is increasing every day, especially during office and school hours, resulting in heavy traffic jams. Proper traffic rules are not being maintained, and during peak hours, roads become congested. Therefore, I request the concerned authorities to take necessary steps to control and manage the rising traffic problems in Guwahati city.

Pritirekha Borah

Guwahati, Assam

Water wastage and need for conservation

Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper, I would like to draw the attention of the public and concerned authorities to the increasing problem of water wastage and the urgent need for water conservation.Water is one of the most essential natural resources, yet it is being wasted on a daily basis through leaking taps, excessive household use, and improper management of water supply. Many people leave taps running while washing or cleaning, and large quantities of water are lost due to outdated pipelines and inefficient municipal systems.

If immediate action is not taken, the situation may worsen in the coming years. It is essential for both citizens and authorities to adopt responsible measures. People should fix leaking taps, use buckets instead of showers, practise rainwater harvesting, and avoid unnecessary wastage of water. The government must also invest in repairing pipelines, improving water infrastructure, and running awareness campaigns.

Water is precious, and conserving it is not just an individual responsibility but a collective duty. I hope that this issue is taken seriously and necessary steps are implemented at the earliest.

Mridusmita Dewri

Pragjyotish College Guwahati.

Stop politicising ‘Jai Zubeen Da’

Through your esteemed daily, I wish to voice my strong objection to the growing misuse of the slogan "Jai Zubeen Da" for political propaganda. What began as a heartfelt expression of love for Zubeen Garg-a cultural icon and the voice of the Assamese people-is now being shamelessly twisted into a political chant. It is deeply disappointing to see political parties and individuals exploiting this cultural phrase to gain attention and mileage. Zubeen Garg represents art, unity, and the soul of Assam - not any political ideology. Turning his name into a campaign slogan insults both the artist and the people who truly admire his contribution to Assamese identity.

Our cultural icons belong to everyone, not to any party or group. The slogan "Jai Zubeen Da" should remain a symbol of pride, creativity, and emotion - not a tool for political opportunism. The people of Assam must reject this trend before it further pollutes our cultural and social harmony.

Anurag Boro

(anurajbrahma19@gmail.com)

Plastic pollution

Through the columns of your esteemed daily, I would like to draw the kind attention of the authorities and the general public to the alarming level of plastic pollution in the Bharalu River in Guwahati. Once an important natural drainage channel of the city, the Bharalu has now turned into one of the most polluted water bodies due to continuous dumping of plastic waste and household garbage. Every day, huge quantities of single-use plastics, bottles, packets, wrappers, and other non-biodegradable materials are thrown directly into the river or into nearby drains that eventually flow into it. This unchecked pollution has severely affected the river's ecosystem, blocked natural water flow, and contributed to frequent waterlogging in many parts of the city. The foul smell and unhygienic conditions have made the surrounding areas nearly unlivable for residents. Despite several awareness campaigns and instructions from the authorities, the problem continues mainly because of a lack of strict enforcement, poor waste management systems, and the careless attitude of the public. If immediate steps are not taken, the ecological health of the Bharalu River will deteriorate beyond repair.

Rishika Ligira

Gauhati University

Humanitarian concerns over recent eviction drives

Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper, I wish to express my concern over the recent eviction drives being carried out in various parts of Assam, such as Dhubri and Goalpara, which have led to the displacement of thousands of families of Assam. These actions, though meant to clear alleged encroachment, have left many, especially women and children, without shelter, essentials or access to education and healthcare. The impact of these sudden losses on livelihoods and community well-being has been devastating.

While the efforts of the judiciary and executive of our state to reclaim public land are understood, eviction without adequate notice or meaningful rehabilitation cannot be justified. Compensation and temporary relief so far have been insufficient to restore dignity and stability. Thus, families require social justice, and human rights organizations demand that affected individuals and their families are treated with compassion and provided comprehensive support.

I urge the authorities to ensure immediate relief, dignified resettlement and transparent communication regarding future plans involving civil society and local communities in rehabilitation, to safeguard Assam's values of humanity and inclusion.

Thank you for highlighting this urgent issue for collective action.

Anisha Nath

ABC Point, Guwahati

Lessons unlearned lead to total failure!

The emerging result of the Bihar polls is definitely an alarm signal for the I.N.D.I. Alliance. It is shocking to see the Congress, which led the Mahagathbandhan along with RJD in fighting tooth and nail against the NDA with allegations and 'vote bombs', bite the dust. Of late, its leaders have turned to all sorts of stunts, gimmicks and gestures to maintain its image in the hearts of the public without making any genuine efforts to feel the pulse of the common man.

It's high time that those at the helm of the oldest party understand that simply by creating controversies and allegations against the opponent without solid facts and sound arguments and not being able to faithfully feel the hearts of the commoners, the party is going to get battered in all the upcoming poll battles. If those at the helm are not ready for any introspection and urgent revamp, the party is sure to go into oblivion.

M Pradyu

(pradyumukund22@gmail.com)

Tolerance is India's trump card

India has embraced all religions on an equal footing. The plural character of our society has been tested, preserved and protected through ages. All religions have scrupulously adhered to "Indianness"-an exclusively cherished value that is India's gift to the world.

Although leaders of the past and present have been vocal about the "growing intolerance" in the country, their comments deserve respect. When there is a looming threat to the high standards of tolerance set by our forefathers, right-thinking citizens are compelled to sit down and take note.

The government of the day should construe remarks of distinguished apolitical personalities as wise words of elderly statesmen. Their opinions on communally boiling issues should be seen as cautionary advice for the government to introspect. All this being said, the minorities in India are safe and secure.

Some educated youth may have fallen prey to the nefarious designs of the Islamic State, but plenty remain untouched. Nation building is an arduous task; everyone has to contribute his/her mite. International Day of Tolerance falls on November 16.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat

(gbhat13@gmail.com)