Letters to the Editor: Assam agriculture needs scientific development

Assam agriculture needs scientific development

Agriculture is the backbone of Assam’s economy, yet the sector is not growing as it should. A large number of farmers in the state still depend solely on summer cultivation. It is often said that nearly 90 per cent of farming activities are limited to one season, which clearly shows the lack of proper planning and infrastructure. This situation is quite surprising because Assam is blessed with very fertile land and a favourable climate. Different types of crops can be grown throughout the year. However, the main problem lies in the absence of a proper irrigation system in most villages. Due to this, farmers are unable to utilize their land fully. In my opinion, the upcoming Assam government should take scientific initiatives to improve agriculture. Modern irrigation facilities must be developed in every village so that farmers can cultivate in all seasons. Along with these measures, the government should provide high-quality seeds and technical support.

Dipankar Gogoi

(dipankar.gogoi8901@gmail.com)

Predators on patrol

Along roughly 175 kilometres of our eastern frontier with Bangladesh, the border isn’t defined by walls. It’s shaped by rivers that pulse with rain, marshes that shift with the seasons, and wetlands that breathe with life. For the communities here, the border is not a line on a map — it’s a way of life. In these riverine stretches, traditional fencing simply won’t hold. Some experts have even suggested crocodiles or snakes as deterrents. On paper, it sounds dramatic; on the ground, it’s alarming. Introducing predators into new ecosystems could endanger local wildlife, upset fragile balances, and create risks for families already living with floods, erosion, and shifting channels.

The challenge highlights a larger truth: India’s 4,000?km border with Bangladesh is porous in many places because geography and settlements make permanent barriers impractical. Security isn’t just about stopping movement — it’s about protecting people whose lives are intertwined with these waters: fisherfolk, children, mothers, and farmers.

Borders are living spaces, shaped by water, wildlife, and human stories. Protecting them requires solutions that are immediate, thoughtful, and humane, respecting both people and nature in equal measure.

Noopur Baruah,

Tezpur

Gender gap in science communication

I would like to highlight the issue of the gender gap in science communication. Even today, women scientists and communicators do not receive equal visibility compared to men. Their important work, ideas, and achievements often remain under-represented in media and public discussions. This lack of representation not only affects recognition but also reduces diversity in scientific communication. When fewer women are seen and heard, it sends a wrong message to young girls who may wish to enter the field of science or journalism.

Science communication plays a key role in shaping public understanding. Therefore, it is important to include different voices and perspectives. Media organizations, institutions, and digital platforms must take active steps to provide equal space and recognition to women in this field.

Bridging this gender gap will lead to a more inclusive and balanced scientific community. I hope this concern will be addressed seriously.

Khusida Firdosi

Pragjyotish College

Every vote counts

The right to vote is fundamental to the functioning of a vibrant democracy. But sadly, not everybody chooses to vote. There is always lower participation by educated and affluent people than that by economically weaker sections. In rural and semi-urban areas women are happy to vote. While this does not happen in the case of male voters, especially in cities like Guwahati. If there is a rise in the standard of electoral competition, which means a majority of candidates with positive vision and non-criminal associations, it would attract more voters. Again, every individual voter is free to choose or not vote. Freedom of choice is a basic tenet in a democracy. We need a mechanism to compel people to vote with wisdom, not wallets. It would impinge on these rights. Increasing voters' participation in the elections builds real progress, not just wins seats. It is a healthy sign of democracy. Therefore, the uneven voting percentage in different areas requires serious attention.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati