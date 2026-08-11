Letters to The EDITOR: Assam and its Flood Woes

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Assam and its flood woes

The recent flood in Assam has proved that no matter how much science progress, it cannot prevent nature from wreaking havoc. Satellites may help in disseminating early warnings for preparing safety measures, yet they cannot command rains and winds to act according to human will. Monsoons have always bought farm fields to life, beat the sweltering heat and filled the reservoirs. But now the erratic and unprecedented rain raises fear and anxiety. Whenever a few drizzles pour down, people imagine the water not in the rivers and fields but inside their houses. Now 'monsoon' means floods, deaths, property damage and economic loss. One such example of flood-led devastation that took place in Assam this year was in Nepalikhuti, a small village situated at 12 km from Nazira near the Assam-Nagaland border. Reports said that heavy rain in the upper catchment areas of the Nagaland hills swelled the Dikhow River so rapidly that embankments got breached in many places and flooded the entire Nepalikhuti. By the time our relief team reached the village, we had to wade through the sticky silt, since water had receded by then. The sight of destruction of diary farms, houses and fields has already shattered our hearts. A local resident said that they have never experienced such a catastrophe in Nepalikhuti before. "Water took our everything. It was not just water but the debris which came along with it that increased the spoil, making the restoration difficult for us now," he said. He showed us the tree where his family climbed up to take shelter for two nights. A school-going girl said that she couldn't save all her books. A shopkeeper told us all his stocks got damaged. Water surged inside the village so fast that nothing much could be done," he cried. As our van reached a relief camp, people rushed towards us. Each shared their story. Even though water had receded by then, people were worried about whether such an episode of destruction would become regular now.

There were many like us distributing food and clothes to the destitute, showing that humanity is still alive. As we returned back, tears filled our eyes, thinking about how human beings are captives of nature's fury. However, destruction is not limited to Nepalikhuti alone. The floods equally impacted the Jorhat and Charaideo districts. From a welfare-centric approach, climatic hazards now demand proper policy measures. The challenge here is not whether rains will come or not; it is whether the current infrastructure can withstand the perils if rains exceed the safety limits. The drains, embankments, and roads were designed for past climate conditions and did not account for the current situation. A complete institutional follow-up and master plan will be required to save lives and belongings from such natural calamities, as the one Assam has witnessed now.

Kabir Ahmed Saikia

Rajabari, Jorhat.

The Digital Divide

Technology has transformed the way people learn, work, communicate and access essential services. However, the benefits of digital progress are not reaching everyone equally. The digital divide remains a serious challenge, particularly in rural and economically weaker communities where access to smartphones, reliable internet and digital skills is limited.

Bridging this gap requires more than expanding internet connectivity. Affordable devices, better digital infrastructure, accessible public Wi-Fi and digital literacy programmes are equally important. Schools and community centres can play a vital role in helping people develop basic digital skills.

Digital inclusion is essential for inclusive development. Every citizen, regardless of income or location, should have the opportunity to participate in the digital economy and access the benefits of technology.

Praharjyoti Sarmah

(praharjyotisarma003@gmail.com)