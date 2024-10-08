Letters to the EDITOR: Assamese language usage

Assamese language usage

The union government's declaration of the Assamese language as a classical language is a great honour for the indigenous Assamese people. By declaring the classical status of the Assamese language by the central government, the state will be able to demand various beneficial facilities for the development of our ancient Assamese language. For the development of the language, there are so many literary persons who tried their best from the Jonaki era till today, from time to time. The state government equally tried to fight for the betterment of our mother tongue, for which we are in a position today to express pride for our language.

But it shouldn't be only the responsibility of the state government and Axom Xahitya Xabha to take the necessary steps for the development of the language. The main anchor for development of the language is actually the indigenous Assamese people. The use of Assamese language should be taken as a must in all aspects of usage. It should be considered our self-respect to use the Assamese language when we take part in any conversation, as well as using it for writing, at least in our own state. Unfortunately, most of the indigenous people are not seen taking pride in the above-mentioned aspects but rather feel ashamed. Almost all people are involved in social media like Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, etc. on a daily basis. If someone uploads an Assamese article in social media, mainly on Facebook, the responses by some of the participants are seen uploaded in English, despite indigenous Assamese people having their academic careers based on the Assamese language. Some of the people also answer in Assamese but use English alphabets. But why? For the purpose of a good education, most of the guardians admit their child to English-medium schools. Almost all parents want to say that the Assamese language government-aided schools are not of good standard compared to that of privately-owned English-medium schools. The logic behind this is correct. But why do we not insist that our child takes Assamese as one of the main subjects in the course up to the 10th standard, even if admitted to an English-medium school? Nowadays, we most often come across the word 'Miya'. But in char areas, the Miyas admit their children to Assamese-medium schools. No doubt there is a hidden agenda behind their opting for the Assamese-medium schools. Their sole aim is to get integrated into the Assamese society with an objective to capture land, citizenship, etc. So we should be aware of our mother tongue, and importance to its usage should be given by all.

Kumud Ch. Barman

Hengrabari, Guwahati

Dussehra

One of the main Hindu holidays that signifies the conclusion of Navratri is Dussehra. The celebration commemorates Lord Rama’s triumph over Ravana. It also commemorates Goddess Durga’s victory over Mahishasura, the demon. On this day, fireworks and the burning of Ravana effigies are common celebrations representing the defeat of evil. Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, celebrates the triumph of virtue over evil.

People all over India celebrate the festival with immense enthusiasm, pomp, and show.

Nine days prior to Dussehra, people celebrate Navratri. Navratri is a festival of music and dance. It is an annual Hindu festival observed in honour of goddess Durga, an aspect of Adi Parashakti, the supreme goddess. It spans over nine nights, first in the month of Chaitra and again in the month of Ashvin. The festival serves as a reminder of the power of femininity, the triumph of light over darkness, and continues to be a cherished part of India’s cultural heritage.

Jubel D'Cruz,

(jubeldcruz@yahoo.com)

Krishna Das in

Ranji Trophy team

The Assam cricket team for the men’s inaugural match for the Ranji Trophy championship for 2024-25 session was announced last Wednesday, and Denish Das was named as the captain of the team. However, it was disappointing to note that Krishna Das, who is undoubtedly the best pace bowler that Assam has right now, did not find a place in the team. Krishna Das was the highest wicket-taker in the Ranji Trophy a few sessions back—a feat no other Assam bowler ever achieved. Krishna Das is a very hard-working bowler, and his efforts could be seen in the results that he has produced in various tournaments till that triumph in the Ranji Trophy. We urge the intervention of authorities concerned so that this lad finds a place in the team and an opportunity to prove his mettle in this most important domestic cricketing event.

Amar Bhuyan,

Kennyapatty, Nagaon