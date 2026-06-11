Letters to the Editor: Assam’s battle against JE

Assam’s battle against JE

Every monsoon, as dark clouds gather over Assam and floods begin, another silent killer emerges. While floods often steal the headlines, Japanese Encephalitis (JE) continues to snuff out precious lives, particularly those of children and vulnerable rural populations. A recent report shows that Assam accounts for nearly 62 per cent of the country's JE deaths over the past nine years and should serve as a wake-up call for all concerned.

According to the report, 609 people lost their lives to JE in Assam between 2018 and March 2026—more than the combined death toll of the rest of India. This shocking figure underscores the fact that despite years of vaccination drives and awareness campaigns, the disease refuses to die down. Recurrent floods, waterlogging, extensive paddy cultivation, poor sanitation, mosquito breeding, and the state's large pig population have all added fuel to the fire.

While the authorities have rolled out several preventive measures, glaring gaps remain. Vaccination coverage among adults in high-risk areas must be scaled up. Village-level surveillance should be stepped up to detect outbreaks before they spiral out of control. More mosquito-control programmes, regular fogging, scientific pig management, and efficient referral systems are urgently needed. Primary health centres must be equipped with adequate medicines, diagnostic facilities, and trained personnel to ensure timely treatment.

Public participation is equally crucial. People should keep their surroundings clean, drain out stagnant water, use mosquito nets and repellents, wear protective clothing, and seek medical attention at the first sign of symptoms such as high fever, headache, or confusion. Schools, community organisations, and local bodies must join hands to spread awareness and nip the problem in the bud. The battle against Japanese Encephalitis cannot be fought with half measures. It is high time that the government, healthcare institutions, and citizens pull out all the stops and tackle this menace head-on. Every life lost to a preventable disease is one too many. Let us not wait for another grim statistic to jolt us into action; the time to act is now, before this silent scourge claims yet another victim.

Dipen Gogoi,

Teok, Jorhat

Environmental

Degradation in NE

Northeast India is blessed with rich forests, mighty rivers, diverse wildlife, and vibrant indigenous cultures. The region is often referred to as the ecological treasure house of India. However, in recent years, environmental degradation has emerged as a serious challenge, threatening both nature and human well-being.

Deforestation, illegal mining, river pollution, rapid urbanisation, and climate change are causing irreversible damage to the region's fragile ecosystem. Forests are disappearing at an alarming rate, reducing wildlife habitats and increasing the risk of landslides and soil erosion. Rivers such as the Brahmaputra and Barak are facing growing pollution from human activities, affecting aquatic life and local communities that depend on these water resources.

The ecological consequences of environmental degradation are becoming increasingly visible. Frequent floods, changing rainfall patterns, loss of biodiversity, and rising temperatures are disrupting the delicate balance between humans and nature. If these trends continue, future generations may inherit a region far less rich in natural resources than the one we know today.

Environmental ethics reminds us that nature is not merely a resource for human exploitation. Every living being has intrinsic value and deserves respect. Traditional communities across Northeast India have long practised sustainable ways of living that reflect a deep ethical connection to the environment. Such values are increasingly relevant in the modern era of environmental crises.

Assam has taken several steps to protect its natural heritage. Conservation efforts in Kaziranga National Park and Manas National Park, wetland protection initiatives, and the Assam State Action Plan on Climate Change demonstrate the state's commitment to environmental protection. The implementation of environmental regulations, including Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) guidelines, seeks to ensure that development projects do not cause excessive ecological damage.

However, government policies alone cannot solve the problem. Environmental protection requires the active participation of citizens, educational institutions, community organizations, and industries. Tree plantation drives, waste management practices, reduction of plastic use, and environmental education must become part of everyday life.

The future of Northeast India depends on striking a balance between development and conservation. Economic growth should not come at the cost of environmental destruction. By embracing ecological awareness and environmental ethics, society can build a sustainable future where humans and nature coexist in harmony.

The environmental challenges facing Northeast India are serious, but they are not insurmountable. With responsible governance, community participation, and a strong ethical commitment to protecting nature, the region can preserve its unique ecological heritage for generations to come.

Jabir Ahmed Atia

NEHU, Shillong.

Rising cases of cybercrime

Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper, I would like to express my concern about the increasing cases of cybercrime. Many people are becoming victims of online fraud, fake calls, phishing links, and hacking. Cybercriminals often steal personal and banking information, causing financial losses.

Lack of awareness is one of the main reasons behind such crimes. People should be careful while sharing personal details online and avoid clicking on suspicious links. Schools, colleges, and government agencies should conduct awareness programmes to educate citizens about online safety.

I hope the authorities will take stronger measures to control cybercrime and make the internet safer for everyone.

Karanjit Das

Gauhati University