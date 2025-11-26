Letters to The EDITOR: Assam’s contribution to Constitution’s drafting

Assam’s contribution to Constitution’s drafting

Even as we celebrate Constitution Day on November 26, it is important to remember the remarkable contributions of Assamese leaders in shaping the Indian Constitution. Assam, a province during British India, was represented in the Constituent Assembly by eminent personalities such as Gopinath Bordoloi, Rohini Kumar Chaudhuri, Kuladhar Chaliha, and J.J.M. Nichols-Roy, among others.

Sir Saadulla was the only member from Assam who served on the Drafting Committee. Gopinath Bordoloi was the chairman of the North-East Frontier Tribal Areas and Assam Excluded & Partially Excluded Areas Sub-Committee alongside other members like J.J.M. Nichols Roy and Rup Nath Brahma.

Their role went beyond regional concerns – they contributed significantly to India’s democratic and federal spirit. Gopinath Bordoloi, as a member of the Advisory Committee on Fundamental Rights, Minorities, and Tribal and Excluded Areas, chaired by Sardar Patel, worked to safeguard the interests of tribal and frontier areas. J.J.M. Nichols-Roy’s advocacy led to the incorporation of the Sixth Schedule, ensuring self-governance and protection of tribal rights in the Northeast. Rohini Kumar Chaudhuri played an active role in debates on minority rights and linguistic harmony, while Kuladhar Chaliha stood for social justice and equality.

Their efforts ensured that the voices of Assam and the Northeast found a secure place in the law of the land. On this Constitution Day, let us pay tribute to these visionaries who not only represented Assam but also strengthened the democratic ideals of the Republic of India.

Dr. Kumar Chandan Jyoti

Pduam, Dalgaon

India-origin woman’s harassment

is China’s bullying

What happened to this Indian-origin woman in Shanghai is not just an airport incident; it’s a blatant display of arrogance and bullying disguised as immigration procedure. As someone who believes in respecting borders, identities and human dignity, this absolutely infuriates me. No country has the right to harass a traveller simply because her passport reflects her legitimate birthplace.

Using a transit stop to push a political narrative is not just unprofessional; it's humiliating, unethical and downright hostile. Detaining someone for 18 hours, mocking and trying to force the person to accept a false claim is an abuse of power, plain and simple. It’s shocking that airline staff joined in the harassment instead of helping a stranded passenger. Incidents like this only highlight how fragile international travel becomes when authorities forget basic respect and start flexing their geopolitical insecurities on innocent people. No traveller, Indian, British or anyone else, deserves this type of treatment. And no part of someone’s identity should be weaponised at an airport. This wasn’t immigration control. This was intimidation, and it deserves global condemnation.

Aditya Kamble,

(adiikamble16@gmail.com)

Dharmendra’s

legacy will live on

A legend has fallen, and with him ends a golden chapter of Indian cinema. Fondly known as the “He-Man of Bollywood”, Dharmendra passed away at the age of 89 on November 24, leaving millions of his fans heartbroken and nostalgic.

Dharmendra wasn’t just an actor; he was an emotion, a timeless presence who brought charm, warmth, and strength to every frame. From his effortless humour to his unshakeable grace, he taught generations what it truly meant to live and love with passion.

For more than six glorious decades, he ruled our hearts with his charming smile, powerful screen presence, and unmatched versatility.

From the fiery "Phool Aur Patthar" to the evergreen "Sholay" and the delightful "Chupke Chupke", he wasn’t just an actor—he was an emotion that defined an era.

His journey from a small village in Punjab to becoming one of India’s most beloved superstars is a story of pure grit, humility, and timeless grace. Even at 89, he remained the epitome of warmth and dignity — loved not only for his films but also for his gentle soul.

With over 350 films, he demonstrated extraordinary range, excelling as both the sensitive, romantic hero in films like 'Bandini' and as the rugged, action-packed star in hits like 'Phool Aur Patthar'. His collaboration with Hema Malini produced numerous classics, but his legendary status is perhaps best defined by his unforgettable portrayal of Veeru in the monumental 1975 film, 'Sholay'.

Today, as the curtains fall on his extraordinary life, the film industry mourns not just a star but a man who embodied passion, simplicity, and love in its truest form.

His big break came when he won the Filmfare New Talent Contest, which brought him to Mumbai to pursue acting. His debut came with Arjun Hingorani’s 'Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere' in 1960. Though his initial years saw him take on smaller roles, his potential was soon recognised, and his career took a major turn with 'Phool Aur Patthar' opposite Meena Kumari, a film that turned him into an overnight sensation.

He received the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award (1997) and the Padma Bhushan (2012), and as a producer, his film “Ghayal” (1990) won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

Across nominations for Best Actor and unforgettable turns from “Phool Aur Patthar” to “Yaadon Ki Baaraat”, he did it all with effortless talent and quiet magnetism. The big awards were trophies, but his real victory was winning our hearts.

He was an iconic film personality and a phenomenal actor who brought charm and depth to every role he played. The manner in which he played diverse roles struck a chord with countless people.

His legacy will forever echo through the stories he told and the hearts he touched.

Rest in peace, the He-Man of Bollywood; your magic will live on, always!

Jubel D'Cruz,

(jubeldcruz@yahoo.com

Plastic pollution

The problem of plastic pollution is growing in our community. Despite repeated awareness campaigns, many people continue to use single-use plastic bags and bottles, which harm the environment and block drainage systems. The authorities must enforce stricter rules and promote eco-friendly alternatives. Schools and local groups should also conduct awareness drives to encourage responsible behaviour in garbage disposal. It is our collective duty to protect nature for future generations.

Sofikul Islam

Goalpara, Assam

Falling rupee

raises concerns

The falling value of the rupee is a cause for concern for the country, and drastic steps need to be taken to control further decrease, which will adversely impact the economy of the country. The message of RBI to the market is clear that it cannot always support currency. The latest fall of 98 paise was owing to negative cues from global and domestic equity markets because of trade-related concerns, said forex analysts, who highlighted the fact that this was the biggest single-day fall of the INR in over 3 months. In the near term, factors such as risk-off flows, a firmer U.S. Dollar Index, and uncertainty surrounding the trade deal with the US keep the bias upward, with the pair potentially testing the 90.00 mark. Ever since the imposition of the 50% tariffs on Indian imports, which came into effect in late August, the rupee has continuously struggled for three months.

Now the rupee has breached the 89-per-dollar mark for the first time, and the economists say the currency's weakness is far from over, and this process can continue further, and we have to prepare for it. Even if India finally seals the long-pending trade agreement with Washington, which the markets have been waiting for for weeks, then the lift to the rupee will likely be temporary because there is a need for structural changes, and for that its central bank has to take the initiative.

India’s private sector activity hit a six-month low; the Manufacturing PMI slipped to 59.9, and the Composite PMI dropped to 57.4, a nine-month low. A higher-than-expected trade deficit, adding further pressure on the rupee, and combined global and domestic cues created negative sentiment, leading to the sharp fall we saw on Friday.

A steep rupee slide usually filters into equity sentiment. A record-weak rupee “creates risk-off sentiment in the equity market as investors worry about higher imported inflation, rising corporate input costs, and pressure on margins of import-dependent sectors.”

Most experts agree the pain may be temporary. A possible India-US trade deal could reduce the trade deficit and help stabilise the currency. Key triggers for a recovery include softer crude prices, a cooling dollar, and steady RBI intervention to manage volatility. If these align, analysts expect the rupee to find a more stable range over the next three to four quarters.

Yash Pal Ralhan

(ralhan.yashpal@gmail.com)