Letters to THE EDITOR: Assam’s Democratic Moment

Assam’s Democratic Moment

Elections in a place as diverse and sensitive as Assam are never just about casting votes; they are about proving that democracy can work even under pressure. For me, the real strength of such a democratic exercise lies not only in the systems that are in place but also in the trust people have in them. When citizens step out to vote despite challenges, it shows belief. But that belief must be earned again and again.

India’s electoral structure is often praised for its scale and efficiency, and rightly so. Mechanisms, rules and technology create a strong backbone. Nevertheless democracy cannot survive on procedure alone. It depends on fairness in political conduct, informed choices by voters, and a genuine commitment to accountability. Without these, even the most well-designed systems risk becoming mechanical rather than meaningful. What provides hope is the increasing participation of young people and women. It signals a shift from passive acceptance to active involvement. When more voices join the process, democracy becomes richer and more representative. But participation must be matched with awareness; otherwise, it can be easily influenced by misinformation or emotional narratives. At the same time, serious concerns remain. The role of money, the spread of false information and the use of identity as a political tool continue to distort the spirit of free choice. These issues are not just flaws; they are threats that can quietly weaken the foundation of democracy if ignored. In my opinion, the real test of democracy is not in how smoothly elections are conducted, but in how honestly they reflect the will of the people. It requires constant vigilance, responsibility from leaders, and awareness among citizens to ensure that democratic processes are transparent, fair, and truly representative of the people's desires. Democracy is not a one-time achievement; it's an ongoing responsibility.

Aditya Kamble

(adiikamble16@gmail.com)

The Bounty Hunters

During the Wild West days in America, there was a class of tough sharpshooters named ‘Bounty Hunters’ who hunted to kill the proclaimed lawbreakers carrying cash awards on their heads. They go after these proclaimed offenders and shoot them down in gunfights and collect the cash award from the sheriff. This profession was their livelihood.

Now, as in the wild west days, the world has one ‘bounty hunter' named Donald Trump, the President of the USA, who has started hunting down the so-called proclaimed offenders as listed by himself. To start with it was the President of Venezuela, followed by Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Khamenei. Now the UN and the Sheriff are watching and waiting for President Trump to collect the proclaimed cash award.

It reminds us of our action-packed Western movies.

Dr. Ashim Chowdhury,

Guwahati.

Assam poll and voters’ choices

Assam Assembly elections are nearing. Elections in a democratic government determine the objective of governance, public policy, and national priorities. In a democracy, each vote carries the responsibility and promise of transformation. Through the ballot, citizens craft the future of their community by choosing a capable, ethical and visionary representation. So, it is both a right and a solemn duty of voters of the state to evaluate candidates from all angles. Now, the most pressing questions are, first, to whom will the voters hand over their responsibility for the coming five years? Second, do they have any choice besides the ruling party? Third, are the opposition parties able to satisfy the voters with their policies? Fourth, do they have any concrete issue to challenge the ruling BJP?

Hopefully, voters will not cast their valuable votes merely after listening to the candidates' speeches. They ought to keep a sharp eye on the activities of political leaders. People of Assam definitely desire a stable and effective government. Welfare schemes of the government are praiseworthy, but now it seems to be more than enough. The young educated generation are desperately looking for prospects of self-development for sustainable economic growth.

The state needs an entrepreneurial and self-reliant environment instead of a job-seeking society. Therefore the voters should exercise their right, keeping all these key issues in mind as they shape their standard of living for the next five years.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati