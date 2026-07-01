Letters to The EDITOR: Assam’s growing drug crisis

Assam’s growing drug crisis

An unseen storm is gathering over our society. The emergence of the Golden Triangle as a major narcotics hub has posed a serious threat to Assam and the entire Northeast. The expansion of illicit opium cultivation in Myanmar has made India’s eastern borders vulnerable to the flow of dangerous substances.

Assam’s strategic location has, unfortunately, turned it into a crucial transit route and distribution centre for drug networks. Recent seizures of opium, morphine, amphetamine-type stimulants, and cocaine indicate that the drug menace is expanding throughout the state. If we do not tackle this issue firmly, a large section of our youth may fall into addiction, threatening to destroy the social fabric. The authorities must step up border monitoring, tighten coordination among enforcement agencies and crack down on those involved in this illegal trade. At the same time, awareness programmes should be carried out in schools, colleges and communities to educate young people about the devastating consequences of drug abuse. We cannot afford to brush this issue under the carpet. A united effort to combat drug abuse is urgently required. Protecting our youth today is essential for securing a better future for Assam.

Dipen Gogoi,

Teok, Jorhat

Mosquito menace

Through the columns of your newspaper, I would like to draw the attention of the concerned authorities to the issue of the increasing mosquito population in our neighbourhood. As Japanese encephalitis is already creating havoc in different parts of Assam, it is most urgent to control the spread of mosquitoes and related diseases.

As the monsoon has started, I would like to suggest that nearby drainage and dump pits should be cleaned and the garbage taken out to control the breeding of mosquitoes. I request the Guwahati Municipal Corporation to take measures like pest control and other necessary steps to control the breeding of mosquitoes so that inhabitants can live safely, free from mosquito-borne diseases. I hope the authorities will be kind enough to consider our problem.

Chinmayee Devi

Kahilipara,Guwahati

Using Assamese in airport announcements

Through the columns of your esteemed daily, I wish to draw the attention of the concerned authorities to an important issue regarding the non-use of Assamese in public announcements at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati.

It has been observed that announcements at the airport are made only in English and Hindi, completely excluding Assamese—the principal language of the state and widely understood across the region. This omission is not only disappointing but also raises concerns about effective communication, particularly during emergencies when clear understanding of instructions is crucial for passenger safety. The Ministry of Civil Aviation has consistently encouraged the use of regional languages alongside Hindi and English in public communication systems. Ignoring Assamese in such a vital public space appears inconsistent with these directives and undermines the linguistic identity of the region. In a state like Assam, where Assamese serves as a lingua franca, its inclusion in airport announcements is both practical and necessary. It would ensure better comprehension for local passengers and reinforce respect for regional language and culture.

I sincerely urge the airport authorities to take immediate steps to incorporate Assamese in all public announcements, thereby ensuring inclusivity, safety, and cultural recognition.

Mowsam Hazarika

Bharalumukh, Guwahati

Let’s cultivate eco-friendly habits

We always talk about protecting the environment. But we never ask ourselves, 'Does it require big changes?' The answer is 'No'. Our small actions in our daily lives can make a meaningful difference. First, we should be determined to live more sustainably. For this purpose, we should reduce the use of plastic. Let us make it a habit to carry reusable bags, bottles and containers when we go out of our homes for work. Thus, we can significantly decrease plastic waste. At home, in the office, public places and places of worship, we can save electricity by turning off lights, fans and electronic devices when they are not needed. It is such a simple yet effective step. Now focus on water conservation, which is crucial. One should make it a habit to use water carefully right from morning to night. When we take immediate action to repair leaking taps and avoid unnecessary wastage of water, we can protect this valuable resource. Every Sunday we need to guide our children to plant trees in our surroundings. Thus, we can reduce air pollution and improve air quality and make our surrounding environment healthier. Eco-friendly habits may look insignificant when one or two practise them, but when we practise them in groups in our daily lives, they can have a powerful impact on our social lives. Therefore, let us adopt eco-friendly habits and inspire others to be eco-friendly for the well-being of all creatures on earth.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.

Football not India’s cup of tea

The ongoing World Cup Football held in the USA, Canada, and Mexico has made us aware of the existence of nations like Cape Verde and Curaçao, with populations equal to that of Guwahati. Their quality of football impressed the whole world. We also saw the presence of famine-hit African nations, namely Senegal, DR Congo and Ivory Coast, and war-torn nations, namely Iran and Iraq, who also made their presence felt in the championship with their level of football. Asian nations, namely Japan and South Korea, have in the meantime become a force to reckon with in the global soccer arena.

Football is simply not India's cup of tea, a country which has a population of around 140 crore and plays the sport at a grassroots level with healthy sponsorship. We have thousands of miles to traverse to reach the World Cup stage.

Dr. Ashim Chowdhury,

Guwahati.