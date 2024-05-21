Letters to the EDITOR: Assam’s strategic role in India's Oil and Gas sector

Assam’s strategic role in India's Oil and Gas sector

Through your esteemed daily columns, I am writing to express my pride in learning about Assam's significant contribution to India's crude oil and natural gas reserves, as highlighted in the "Energy Statistics India 2024" report. It is a matter of great pride that Assam holds 23 percent of the nation's crude oil reserves, second only to the Western Offshore region, and 14.37 percent of the natural gas reserves. This revelation is a testament to Assam's significant role in India's energy sector. Historically, Assam has been a pioneer in the discovery of petroleum and natural gas in India, dating back to the 1820s. It is commendable that the state's reserves have continued to be a critical part of the nation's energy resources. However, the timing of this positive news coincides with reports of key offices of Oil India Ltd. potentially being relocated out of Assam. While these reports have been dismissed, it is imperative that the state government remain vigilant. The oil and tea industries are vital to Assam's economy, and any disruption or negligence could have severe repercussions. There are two primary areas where the state government must focus its efforts. First, it must ensure that oil companies operate efficiently without interference from groups seeking to exploit them for extortion. Secondly, it is crucial that local talent be given fair opportunities in recruitment processes within these companies. Furthermore, the government must ensure that Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds from these oil companies are appropriately allocated to benefit the local communities. The development and sustainability of Assam’s oil and natural gas sectors are of paramount importance. With proper management and oversight, these industries can continue to drive economic growth and development in the region.

Mujahid Ahmed

Dibrugarh University

Day of reckoning

The ongoing, long-awaited general election is gradually heading for its last few final phases. Lots of heavyweights belonging to both the ruling and opposition were seen holding mass rallies across the nation to woo the voters with freebies and sky-high promises. In some places, even the daily lives of common people were disrupted due to mega-road shows held by political parties. Love and war everything seems to be fair in the election. Our country’s integrity and security have almost become non-issues for the sake of power. Gone are those days when leaders of political parties’ debated publicly with their ideologies, which never compromised with the nation's interests and integrity. Character assassination and mudslinging among top political leaders have almost become routine, and we, the voters, are helplessly listening to and watching this sort of murder of democracy. All said and done, the day of reckoning, or D-day, is approaching. It will be June 4. So, let us wait and pray with our fingers crossed so that our dear nation is in safe hands.

Dr. Ashim Chowdhury,

Guwahati