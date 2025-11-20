Letters to The EDITOR: Assam’s White-Winged Wood Duck faces tough battle

Assam’s White-Winged Wood Duck faces tough battle

Assam’s state bird—the shy, striking and almost mythical white-winged wood duck, locally known as Deo Hanh—is teetering on the edge of extinction. For generations, this bird has been a quiet symbol of Assam’s forest heritage, gliding through still waters and shadowed swamps. Today, its silence feels heavier, carrying the weight of a species fighting to survive.

A new survey by the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) across Assam and Arunachal Pradesh has confirmed the fears of conservationists: only around 300 white-winged wood ducks may remain in the entire Northeast. For a bird once found across large stretches of Asia, this number sets off an alarm bell that cannot be ignored. The survey is part of a larger WTI initiative designed to fill critical information gaps. The goal is ambitious but urgent — to build a comprehensive recovery plan through collaboration with forest departments, scientists, local communities, and policy experts. Understanding the duck’s habitat preferences, mapping its movement, and identifying threats have become essential steps in preventing its disappearance.

Veteran conservationist Anwaruddin Choudhury, who has dedicated much of his life to studying the species, believes the reality may be even more grim. His field observations suggest that Assam may now hold fewer than 200 individuals, a number that has been shrinking year after year. “Their numbers have declined noticeably,” he notes. “I doubt there are more than 200 such ducks in Assam now.”

Behind this decline lies a story that reflects the ecological challenges of the Northeast. The white-winged wood duck depends on quiet, swampy forests, old wetlands, and undisturbed water bodies — habitats that are rapidly disappearing. Forest fragmentation, human encroachment, pollution, and the degradation of wetlands have chipped away at the spaces where this bird once thrived. The species is famously elusive. Unlike many ducks that flock openly on water bodies, the Deo Hanh avoids human presence and prefers deep forest pools. Its secretive nature, once its shield, is now making conservation harder. Spotting even one bird can take days of patient waiting, and every sighting reminds researchers of how rare the species has become.

But amid the concern, there is a quiet determination.

Local communities, forest guards, and researchers are joining forces. Many villagers who grew up hearing stories of the Deo Hanh now see its protection as a responsibility. Forest officials are working on strengthening habitat zones, controlling disturbances, and monitoring breeding sites. Conservation groups are pushing for stronger policies, better wetland protection, and increased awareness. Saving the white-winged wood duck is more than an ecological mission; it is an emotional one. This bird carries the memory of Assam’s natural abundance. It represents the delicate relationship between the land and its people. Its fading presence is a reminder of what could be lost forever if action comes too late.

With the Northeast at this crossroads, the question grows louder: will Assam move quickly enough to protect its “flying jewel” before it becomes only a story in history books? The answer — and the bird’s future — depends on how urgently we choose to act today.

Abihotry Bhardwaz

Gauhati University

Going, going, gone

So the much-talked-about Bihar assembly poll is peacefully over without any repoll ordered, and the results are out too. The results show a tsunami-like victory for NDA, securing 202 seats out of a total of 243. The most notable feature of the poll is the total rout of Congress, a strong ally of the MGB, who managed to garner only 6 seats. With such results, Congress has in fact become a burden in any political alliance. Very amusingly, Congress, in its own style, has so far refused to express any remorse/introspection or even admit to its shortcomings for the debacle and accept the defeat gracefully. Instead, it has started attacking EC for siding with BJP and also raised the issue of vote chori (similar to EVM tampering charges which they earlier raised). Unfortunately for them, there are no takers of their illogical and baseless charges, and the Congress members are falling flat on the ground.

Is it turning into a going, going, gone-like situation for the Congress? Only time will tell.

Dr. Ashim Chowdhury,

Guwahati.

Rising cases of cyberbullying among students

Cyberbullying refers to the use of digital platforms such as social media, messaging apps, gaming chats, and email to harass, threaten, or humiliate someone. Recently, incidents of cyberbullying among students have increased sharply. With the growing use of smartphones and easy access to the internet, students spend more time online, which makes them more vulnerable to such behaviour.

Cyberbullying is harmful because it can happen anytime and spread quickly. Hurtful messages, edited photos, fake accounts, or abusive comments can deeply affect a student’s mental well-being. Victims often experience anxiety, depression, low self-esteem, and fear. Unlike traditional bullying, cyberbullying is harder to identify since it often happens privately and anonymously, making it difficult for parents and teachers to intervene. The rise in cyberbullying highlights the need for digital awareness programmes, strict school policies, responsible online behaviour, counselling sessions, and proper monitoring of online activities, all of which are urgently needed to ensure a safe digital space for children.

Anushuya Das,

Anushuya Das,

How food delivery apps are changing eating habits

Food delivery apps have rapidly become a part of everyday life, particularly in cities. With the ease of ordering meals anytime, these platforms have brought a noticeable shift in people’s eating habits. One major change is the increasing dependence on ready-made food. Busy students and working individuals now prefer ordering over cooking, encouraged by quick delivery and frequent discounts. These apps have also widened food choices, offering everything from local Assamese dishes to international cuisines.

However, this convenience often leads to unhealthy patterns. The regular consumption of fast food, desserts and oily meals contributes to poor eating habits. Late-night ordering and irregular meal timings have also become common, affecting digestion and overall well-being. On a positive note, many apps now provide healthier alternatives, including salads, low-calorie meals and diet-specific options. The availability of nutritional details helps users make more conscious food choices. Overall, food delivery apps have transformed the way we eat—bringing both comfort and challenges. While they offer variety and convenience, it is important for consumers to use them wisely and maintain a balance between ordering and healthy, home-cooked meals.

Preyoshi Dey

Pragjyotish college.

Homecoming of Vrindavani Vastra

Through your esteemed daily, I wish to express my appreciation and cautious optimism regarding the government’s renewed efforts to bring the historic Vrindavani Vastra to Assam for a temporary exhibition. The textile, woven under the guidance of Srimanta Sankaradeva, represents not only an artistic treasure but also a profound spiritual legacy for the people of the state.

While the involvement of the JSW Group in funding a world-class museum is a welcome gesture, it is essential that the entire process remain transparent and time-bound and cognizant of the artefact’s immense cultural value. The proposed exhibition in 2027 offers a rare opportunity for present generations to reconnect with a heritage piece that has been out of Assam for centuries.

I urge the authorities to ensure steady progress, issue regular public updates and collaborate with cultural scholars so that this long-awaited homecoming becomes a moment of collective pride.

Sania Rayisa

Sania Rayisa

Rapid deforestation fuels climate crisis

Rapid deforestation refers to the large-scale cutting down of trees and decreased forest cover for agriculture, urbanisation, mining, and commercial activities. Forests play a crucial role in maintaining ecological balance, as they absorb carbon dioxide and release oxygen, regulate rainfall, and support biodiversity. When trees are removed at a faster rate than they are replaced, it weakens the Earth’s natural ability to store carbon.

Deforestation directly contributes to global warming because the carbon stored in trees is released into the atmosphere as CO2 when forests are cut or burnt. This increases the concentration of greenhouse gases, trapping heat and raising global temperatures. It also disrupts regional rainfall patterns, leading to irregular monsoons, droughts in some areas, and floods in others. Loss of forest cover reduces soil fertility, causes erosion, and destroys habitats for countless species. Overall, rapid deforestation accelerates climate change, threatens biodiversity, and creates long-lasting environmental instability. It demands urgent action through afforestation, sustainable land use, and strict conservation measures.

Sharmistha Gogoi,

Sharmistha Gogoi,

The death sentence to Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh's deposed prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, has been sentenced to death by the country's International Crimes Tribunal. It marks a major moment in the nation's attempt to hold to account a former regime's human rights abuses. The nature of the trial and the verdict was predictable. What is worrying is the interim government's response to it, which will not only undermine a genuine desire for justice among large sections of the country's population, but it also threatens to further complicate the already tense relation between New Delhi and Dhaka. It may be mentioned here that Ms Hasina was prosecuted in absentia while she was in exile in India after she was ousted from power in August 2024. India and Bangladesh must find a way to work together and agree to disagree, if necessary, on Ms Hasina in the interest of bilateral relations between the two countries.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.