Letters to The EDITOR: Assam’s youth losing to drugs

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Assam’s youth losing to drugs

Through the columns of your esteemed daily, I wish to draw attention to the alarming increase in drug abuse in Assam, particularly among teenagers and young adults. Addiction is no longer confined to isolated areas. It is affecting schools, colleges, families and neighbourhoods across the state.

Recent incidents reveal the seriousness of the crisis. On July 11, 2026, Assam Police seized 10,000 Yaba tablets worth approximately Rs 1 crore in Sribhumi district and arrested two persons. On July 16, another 5,800 Yaba tablets were seized near the Assam–Bangladesh border. Later that month, authorities recovered banned cough syrup valued at about Rs 3 crore in Sribhumi and 126 grams of heroin in Cachar. These repeated seizures indicate the widespread availability and movement of illegal substances in the region, especially in vulnerable border districts.

Police operations and strict punishment for traffickers are essential, but arrests alone cannot solve the problem. The government must establish affordable rehabilitation and counselling centres in every district. Schools and colleges should conduct regular awareness programmes and train teachers to identify early warning signs. Parents must also communicate openly with children about stress, peer pressure and the dangers of substance abuse.

People struggling with addiction should not be treated only as criminals. They require medical care, emotional support and opportunities to rebuild their lives. Local organisations, healthcare workers, educational institutions and law-enforcement agencies must work together to prevent addiction and help affected families.

Drug abuse is not merely an individual problem; it is a serious public-health and social emergency. Unless Assam takes immediate and coordinated action, many more young lives may be destroyed. I request the authorities and citizens to unite before the crisis grows beyond control.

Nandini Nath

(nandininath2006@gmail.com)

Relief and

rehabilitation

Through your newspaper, I would like to draw the attention of the government and the public to the problems faced by flood victims in Assam. Every year, floods damage many houses, roads, schools, and crops. Many families lose their homes and have to stay in relief camps. They often do not have enough food, clean drinking water, medicine, or proper shelter. The government should provide quick relief like food, clean water, clothes, medicines, and safe shelters. After the floods, affected families also need help to rebuild their homes, continue their children's education, and earn a living again. Better flood control measures can help reduce damage in the future.

I request the concerned authorities to take proper steps to help flood-affected people. I also appeal to the public to support them in every possible way.

I hope my letter will create awareness and encourage everyone to help those in need.

Pritirekha Borah

Gauhati University