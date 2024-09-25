Letters to the Editor: Assured irrigation: A long-felt need

Assured irrigation: A long-felt need

Irrigation is the lifeblood of farmers. Good irrigation is essential for bumper production of different crops to ensure sound economic development of the state. If Assam has to reach the levels of being economically developed with the average per capita income of being Rs 15 lakh a year, it will be possible only through the growth of the agricultural sector, which will provide the inputs to commerce and industries, which in turn will lead to the growth of the service sector. But, unfortunately, the state's irrigation system continues to be a picture in stark contrast to the woes of farmers when they are going through a prolonged spell of reduced rainfall activities. The most thought-provoking editorial 'Assured irrigation a far cry in Assam' published in your esteemed daily on September 24 has rightly said that unless we deeply realise the importance of creating infrastructure for rainwater harvesting and put into practice policy to catch raindrops during the monsoon season and make the best use of the stored water for irrigation during dry days, our paddy fields will continue to turn yellow before plants could bloom while affecting severely a large number of farmers.

Your editorial is absolutely true to say that despite our state being blessed with the mighty Brahmaputra, vast network of tributaries, and thousands of wetlands, the majority of the state's farmers continue to depend on rains for agricultural production. Though the department concerned has set 2047 as the target year for covering vast cultivable lands with assured irrigation for every crop season, this means that at present farmers will have to depend directly on nature for raising crops on their farmlands for over two decades. It may be mentioned here that the state government has been receiving substantial Central funds for irrigation purposes, but an unprofessional implementation process has ensured its failure to achieve the goal. What is needed is accountability and timely utilisation of the funds so that the toiling farmer community gets some succour. We need to adopt precision irrigation and other water-saving technologies with irrigation, which will make a lot of sense. Given the acute water scarcity looming large on Planet Earth, a convergence of different departments, such as irrigation, agriculture, soil conservation, rural development, etc., can prove to be very effective to streamline the defunct irrigation system in the state. The need before the farmers of the state is a sound irrigation network in the wake of soaring temperatures and climatic aberration while aiming at food security.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.