Letters to the EDITOR: At What Price?

At what price?

We still remember the days in the seventies, eighties, and early nineties when it was the Biharis who were our masons, rickshaw pullers, cobblers, barbers, and washermen in Assam. But due to atrocities committed by the self-styled so-called liberators of Assam, the said community departed from Assam under compulsion. The void was gradually filled up by the Miyas. Later, they even started threatening the very existence of the locals in western and central Assam by their criminal acts like rape, dacoity, land grabbing, etc. They even became the deciding factors in elections and became the lifeline of Congress and AIUDF, which was evident by the results of recent poll results in Assam.

This is the ultimate price we, the Asomiyas, have to pay because of the suicidal policy of one organization claiming to be the liberator of Assam, who killed 10 schoolchildren in a bomb attack in Dhemaji some time back on the auspicious day of August 15th. Instead of planting bombs in locally dominated areas, they should try to protect the Khilonjia populace in districts like Dhubri, Barpeta, Nagaon, Goalpara, Darrang, Morigaon, etc. to prove their loyalty to Asomiyas. They have done irreparable damage to Asomiyas as a whole, for which history will never forgive them.

Joel Goyari,

Tangla.

India’s stellar show in Paralympic Games

Avani Lekhara made us all proud again as she defended her 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Gold medal. She is now the first Indian to claim successive gold medals in an Olympic event. India was abuzz when Manu Bhaker won two bronze medals in the recently concluded Olympic Games, but the same fervour was not seen for Avani, which is very saddening. Not to compare, but the Indian Paralympic brigade has already bettered the recently concluded Olympic medal tally. Looking at our country's sports budget, these types of results are no less than miracles. Sports still play second fiddle to studies in Indian schools. Our country boasts of a large number of river systems, but we have not yet produced a star swimmer. Talents are a bounty in our country; the onus is on the government to nurture them.

Noopur Baruah,

Tezpur

No discrimination in disaster management

The writers Rajashree Das and Puja Devi deserve appreciation for highlighting the untold miseries and challenges that the people with disabilities (PWD) confront during the natural catastrophes in the article 'Disasters and disabilities: The overlooked crisis' published in your esteemed daily on August 31. It is true that disasters are always sudden and intense, having tremendous influence over lives, property, and progress. The writers have rightly said that sometimes when disaster response discriminates, the individuals with disabilities face heightened risks and challenges while their needs are overlooked in disaster preparedness and response efforts. Since disasters and disabilities are two sides of a coin, disaster management is a strategic process that involves a systematic approach to risk assessment, emergency planning, resource allocation, crisis communication, post-disaster recovery, planning, etc., to reduce the harm caused by the disasters to both able-bodied and disabled persons. Contribution towards disaster risk reduction is every individual's responsibility. The tendency to overlook the crisis cannot potentially reduce saving lives and minimizing injuries. So, let's adopt eco-friendly practices like planting trees, attending awareness campaigns, and practising disaster prevention, capacity building, etc., which can prove to be really helpful in dealing with disasters and PWDs (persons with disabilities).

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.

Balanced nutrition

Nutrition and health are inextricably interlinked

Needless to say, a healthy mind cannot exist without a healthy body, and the reverse, too, holds true. People from different walks of life are oblivious to the thin line of differentiation between overeating and healthy eating. Intake of essential nutrients in adequate proportions is an invariable requirement for a sound mind and healthy body. Everyone should know that both undernutrition and overnutrition can sound an individual's death knell. Fruits, vegetables, grains, meat, fish, and skimmed milk are invariable components of a healthy food intake for supply of energy, protein, vitamins, and minerals, among others. Right from childhood, the significance of balanced nutrition has been unequivocally underscored by doctors and nutritionists. Plenty of crippling diseases and lifestyle disorders may be prevented by a balanced, nutritious diet. Smart eating from the start can act as an immunity booster. It is more important to know what not to eat than what to eat. Feasting on junk food, which has thrived big time in India, has to be avoided. It is said that junk food can satisfy for an hour, but good food can do so for life. Also, different types of bodies have varied needs. However, poor economic status can turn all nutrition plans topsy-turvy. The governments should encompass all sections on a priority basis to foster a healthy society. "National Nutrition Week" is observed annually from September 1 to 7 since 1982.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat

World Coconut Day

Every year ‘World Coconut Day’ is celebrated on September 2 in major coconut-producing countries, including India. This special day was initiated by the Asian and Pacific Coconut Community. This day aims to raise awareness about the use and benefits of coconuts across various industries. The day is about coconut as a nutritious fruit, a crucial raw material, and a significant crop. India is among the top coconut-producing nations in the world, with states like Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Goa being the leading contributors. It is an occasion for farmers, experts, and business people to raise awareness about coconut production to help the industry grow. It also helps the farmers get the right price for their produce in the market. Experts and business owners talk about the advantages of increased coconut production, and various activities are organized for people to understand the countless advantages of coconuts. These can be used in a variety of ways and can do miracles for our overall health.

The theme for this year's 'World Coconut Day' is "Coconut for a Circular Economy: Building Partnership for Maximum Value'.

Jubel D’Cruz,

