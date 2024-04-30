Letters to the EDITOR: ATM fraud

ATM fraud

On April 25, news was published on The Sentinel's city page as" Teachers lose over Rs 1 lakh to ATM fraud." I was also one of the victims of exactly the same kind. Normally, I believe myself to be very serious, particularly in any kind of monetary transaction. Initially, I was astonished at how my ATM card went to the hands of a fraud without having physically touched it, and another one came to me. That could have happened when I entered a department store located nearby for shopping. The fraud already looted a very large amount with four transactions within a very short time. I saved myself from being looted further with a prompt movement to the bank authorities.

My question to the bank authorities is: how does the scope remain in the inserting slot of the ATM card with another one already inserted by the fraud? Normally, the slot seems very compact for inserting one card only. Then, how was it possible to insert two cards? I want to say that the bank is part of this kind of fraud business! And if the fraud invented the technology for looting money after the installation of ATM machines, why were all the machines of the same kind not rectified after knowing about it? The bank should be equally responsible for the happenings and refund the looted money to the victim. I lodged a complaint with the bank authority. Even after that, they ignored the case. I could tell when I approached that bank branch (SBI, New Ghy branch) after one week. The complaint letter was lying idle on their table. No movement was initiated by them at all. Why? They should be held accountable.

Kumud Ch. Barman

Hengrabari, Guwahati

Human-elephant conflict

Through your esteemed daily columns, I would like to highlight the human-elephant conflict that has hogged the limelight in the past month. In a recent incident last Saturday, three people, including two forest personnel, were trampled to death by an elephant during an anti-depredation drive. There is no sign of the so-called conflict abating in the state in the near future due to the absence of adequate intervention from the authorities concerned. The prime factor behind the escalating conflict is rampant deforestation, which has eroded vast stretches of elephant habitat and wildlife. Sadly, our government keeps gloating over the conservation of one Kaziranga or Manas while gleefully remaining blind to the ongoing vandalism across vast swathes of other forests. Today, one can see a vast track of reserve forests gradually disappearing across the state; even the state's national parks and wildlife sanctuaries are increasingly bearing the brunt of encroachment and deforestation. Unless we comprehend the worth of invaluable assets like forests and wildlife and put a strong security network across our forests, the man-elephant conflict is sure to spread to new areas. The state government needs to wake up and treat the issue with seriousness and urgency. At the same time, the state's Forest Department must discharge the onerous responsibility of protecting our biodiversity-rich forests, as it has been at the root of a worsening human-animal conflict. Maintaining continuity for protected areas and conservation should be a priority for the state government.

Iqbal Saikia

Guwahati

SEBA’s progressive changes in

examination pattern

I am writing to express my appreciation for the recent changes introduced by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) in the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination pattern. The decision to implement these changes reflects a progressive approach towards modernizing the education system and better preparing students for the challenges of the future. The introduction of a new elective subject, "Artificial Intelligence and Robotics," signifies SEBA's commitment to keeping pace with advancements in technology and providing students with relevant and practical knowledge. Furthermore, the emphasis on practical examinations and the inclusion of vocational subjects in the assessment process are commendable. By allocating 50% of marks to practical exams and ensuring separate pass marks for both multiple-choice and descriptive questions, SEBA is encouraging a more holistic evaluation of students' skills and knowledge. This approach will undoubtedly foster a deeper understanding of subjects and promote experiential learning. I also applaud SEBA's alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 guidelines, particularly in terms of question patterns and learning outcomes. By focusing on concept-based questions and incorporating real-life scenarios, SEBA is promoting critical thinking, problem-solving abilities, and application-oriented learning among students. The provision of sample question papers for mathematics and science, in accordance with NEP 2020 guidelines, reflects SEBA's commitment to facilitating effective teaching and learning practices. I believe that SEBA's proactive measures in revamping the examination pattern will not only enhance the quality of education but also equip students with the skills and knowledge necessary to excel in an ever-evolving world.

Sabina Ahmed

Dibrugarh University