Letters to THE EDITOR: Bagurumba Dohoi: When the butterfly dance found its wings

Bagurumba Dohoi: When the butterfly dance found its wings

Assam is steadily redefining the idea of cultural governance in India. After capturing global attention through world-record performances of Bihu and Jhumur, the state has now taken a decisive step toward elevating Bagurumba, the iconic folk dance of the Bodo community, onto the national and international stage. This cultural ascent reflects not merely a celebration of tradition, but a carefully articulated vision led by the Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma–led Assam Government, where heritage is treated as an instrument of dignity, inclusion, and global engagement.

Bagurumba—often referred to as the 'butterfly dance'—is an expression of harmony between nature, rhythm, and community life. Rooted deeply in the Bodo worldview, the dance symbolises grace, balance, and collective joy. For decades, however, its reach remained largely regional. What has changed in recent years is the political and administrative recognition that such traditions are not peripheral cultural elements, but central to the identity of the state and deserving of global visibility.

Under Dr. Sarma’s leadership, Assam has adopted a model where culture is integrated into the broader narrative of development. The internationally recognised Bihu performance showcased Assamese identity on an unprecedented scale, while the elevation of Jhumur acknowledged the artistic legacy of the tea garden community. The spotlight on Bagurumba now completes a powerful cultural continuum—one that underscores Assam’s commitment to celebrating every major community through equal representation and respect.

The significance of this initiative lies not only in scale, but in intent. Thousands of performers, systematic planning, institutional support, and a dignified presentation have transformed Bagurumba into a cultural statement of national importance. The effort goes beyond spectacle; it affirms the state’s resolve to protect authenticity while presenting tradition with confidence and pride. Equally important is the social impact of this recognition. The Bodo community’s cultural expression, long confined to limited platforms, now stands acknowledged at the highest level. For young performers, this moment represents validation and opportunity—proof that their heritage is valued, visible, and relevant in contemporary India. Cultural empowerment, in this context, becomes a pathway to social inclusion and self-confidence.

At a time when cultural homogenisation threatens regional identities, Assam’s approach offers a compelling counter-narrative. It demonstrates that local traditions, when supported by political will and thoughtful governance, can serve as powerful ambassadors on the global stage. Bagurumba’s flowing movements, vibrant costumes, and collective rhythm now communicate a universal message of harmony and cultural pride. The Assam Government’s sustained focus on folk traditions sends a broader message: development is incomplete without cultural roots. Infrastructure and economic growth may define progress, but culture provides continuity, meaning, and emotional cohesion. By investing in its indigenous art forms, the state has ensured that modernisation does not come at the cost of identity.

Bagurumba’s emergence as a symbol of cultural excellence is therefore more than a milestone—it is a reflection of governance that understands the unifying power of culture. From Bihu to Jhumur and now Bagurumba, Assam has positioned itself as a leader in cultural stewardship, demonstrating how tradition, when guided by vision, can command both national respect and global admiration.

Neelim Akash Kashyap

(neelimassam@gmail.com)

Discipline on roads begins in the mind

I strongly support the editorial "Behavioural change for safer roads". Suspending driving licences after five violations in a year is a vital step to deter habitual offenders and reduce India's road fatalities, especially when supported by technology such as auto challans and dedicated radio frequencies for vehicle communication. However, suspension alone is not sufficient. The licensing process itself must be far more stringent with rigorous testing and periodic re-evaluation. Mandatory psychological assessments are equally crucial, as most accidents stem from recklessness, aggression and flawed judgement. Evaluation focusing on impulse control and risk perception can help prevent high-risk drivers from endangering lives.

Combined with education and counselling, such measures can foster a culture of responsibility and lead to genuinely safer roads.

Hitesh Chandra kalita

Pathsala, Nityanand

Request to ASSEB Chairman

Students are gradually losing interest in choosing Hindi as an elective subject. One of the major reasons is the existing question paper pattern, which is comparatively more difficult and less objective-orientated. As a result, students tend to avoid Hindi Elective while making their subject choices. In this context, I humbly request the authority to kindly consider introducing 45–50 marks of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) in Hindi Elective, similar to the pattern followed in English. On the other hand, I would also like to inform you that until now the Hindi Elective textbooks are not QR-code-based, unlike many other subjects. I shall be highly grateful to you for considering this humble request in the larger academic interest of students and the promotion of the Hindi language.

Partha Pratim Mazumder

Assistant Teacher Hindi,

Nalbari, Assam 781341

From Skill India to

employment hub

With the Union Budget 2026-27 approaching on February 1, policy decisions will be critical in determining whether India’s demographic advantage translates into tangible economic gains. Amid various priorities, the government’s renewed focus on skills, employment, innovation, and start-ups is both timely and essential for achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat. However, policy intent must be matched by effective implementation. The central challenge is whether Budget 2026 can elevate Skill India from a training initiative into a robust engine for employment generation.

The emphasis on employment-linked skill development represents a significant strategic shift, particularly given that nearly 67 per cent of India’s population is of working age. This transition, however, requires greater precision and a stronger focus on measurable outcomes. Welfare initiatives like the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKY) have been vital in supporting over 810 million beneficiaries with free food grains at a cost of 11.8 lakh crore. Nevertheless, food security alone cannot replace the need for income security. Sustainable poverty reduction necessitates large-scale, productive employment facilitated by relevant, market-driven skills. Prioritizing skills development acknowledges India’s growing skill deficit, especially in sectors such as health and wellness, manufacturing, logistics, electronics, green energy, and emerging digital fields. Collaboration between industry and academia, international partnerships, and technology-driven skilling models have the potential to position India within high-value services and advanced manufacturing.

Chitra Rugmini

(akhilamami@gmail.com)