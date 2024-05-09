Letters to the Editor: Balancing mobile phone use for children

Balancing mobile phone use for children

I am writing to express my concern regarding the increasing use of mobile phones among children. While these devices can undoubtedly provide educational opportunities and connectivity, it is essential to address the potential risks associated with excessive screen time. Children today are exposed to mobile phones at an early age, and as a society, we must strive to strike a balance between harnessing the benefits of technology and safeguarding the well-being of our younger generation. Educational apps can be enriching, but prolonged use may lead to issues such as disrupted sleep patterns, reduced physical activity, and potential negative effects on mental health. Parents play a pivotal role in managing their children's mobile phone usage. Implementing screen time limits, encouraging outdoor activities, and fostering open communication about online safety are crucial steps. Additionally, schools and communities should collaborate to promote digital literacy and responsible technology use. As we navigate this digital age, let us prioritize the holistic development of our children. By fostering a healthy relationship with mobile phones, we can ensure that they derive educational benefits while maintaining a well-rounded and balanced lifestyle.

Munmee Roy

Gauhati University

Wildlife crime

Your May 8 editorial titled ''Alarm bell on wildlife crime in the Northeast '' has rightly highlighted how wildlife traffickers have become successful in expanding their network using the northeastern region as the transit. Action against poaching and smuggling of wildlife parts should be given due importance, like other forms of drug and contraband item trafficking. The huge demand for animal body parts in many countries, especially in Southeast Asia, has been the main factor behind the perpetuation of the wildlife trade. Human greed has been the biggest factor that causes the ominous trade to persist despite the greater realization of the urgency of conserving nature's fauna and flora for mankind's own wellbeing. While poaching of mega animals such as the tiger, rhino, or elephant hogs the limelight, the unabated killing and capture of a wide variety of lesser animals rarely elicit any response. Sadly, it goes on almost unnoticed. We need concerted action by the government and its various agencies, such as police, intelligence, customs, transporters, etc., to check the menace. Enhanced cooperation among different countries with adequate emphasis on sanitization and coordination

is another imperative need to bring the international syndicates under control. Needless to mention here that railways have also emerged as a major mode of transportation of illegal wildlife parts and products. There is a need for strong intervention in the supply chain of illegal wildlife trade through proper detection. Hence, we need a well-coordinated move by all agencies to put an end to the wildlife trade.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.

The evolution of electoral participation in Assam

Through your esteemed daily, I am writing to highlight the remarkable evolution of electoral participation in Assam, as evidenced by the steady rise in the number of voters over the decades. The recent parliamentary election, which marked the first-ever election following the delimitation of constituencies by the Election Commission of India in 2023, underscores the significance of this trend.

From its first assembly election in 1952, where the total number of voters stood at a modest 40,66,940, to the present day, where the electorate has surged to an impressive 2,45,06,236, the journey of democratic engagement in Assam is indeed noteworthy. This exponential growth, culminating in the crossing of the two-crore mark in the 2021 Assembly election, reflects the deepening roots of democracy in the state.

The evolving electoral landscape not only reflects demographic changes but also underscores the increasing awareness and participation of citizens in the democratic process. Each election cycle serves as a testament to the aspirations and voices of the people of Assam, shaping the course of governance and representation in the state. Moreover, the recent parliamentary election, conducted after the delimitation of constituencies, marks a significant milestone in the democratic journey of Assam. As the state embraces new electoral boundaries, it heralds a fresh chapter in democratic governance, ensuring equitable representation and effective governance for all.

As we celebrate this democratic spirit, it is imperative to acknowledge the efforts of the Election Department of Assam and the Election Commission of India in ensuring free, fair, and transparent elections. It is a testament to the enduring commitment of the people of Assam towards shaping their collective destiny through the ballot box. Their commitment to upholding the principles of democracy and facilitating electoral participation deserves commendation.

Ashmita Nandi

Dibrugarh University

Call for sustainable urban planning in Guwahati

I am writing to draw attention to the alarming rate of population growth in Guwahati and the urgent need for comprehensive urban planning to address this issue. Over the past few decades, Guwahati has experienced exponential population growth, fuelled by factors such as migration from rural areas, natural population increase, and economic opportunities in the city. While urbanization is inevitable, the rapid pace at which Guwahati's population is expanding poses significant challenges for infrastructure, public services, and the environment.

The strain on resources and infrastructure is evident in the city's congested roads, inadequate public transportation, overstretched healthcare facilities, and insufficient housing options. Moreover, rapid urbanization often leads to haphazard development, encroachment on green spaces, and increased pollution levels, further exacerbating the quality of life for residents.

It is crucial for the authorities to prioritize sustainable urban planning strategies that can accommodate the growing population while preserving the city's environmental and cultural heritage. This includes investing in public transportation, expanding healthcare and educational facilities, promoting affordable housing initiatives, and implementing policies to manage urban sprawl and protect green spaces.

Additionally, community engagement and participation are essential in shaping the future of Guwahati. By involving residents in the decision-making process and soliciting their input on urban development projects, we can ensure that development efforts are aligned with the needs and aspirations of the local population.

As Guwahati continues to evolve and grow, it is imperative that we adopt a holistic approach to urban planning that prioritizes sustainability, equity, and resilience. By addressing the challenges posed by population growth proactively, we can build a city that is livable, inclusive, and environmentally sustainable for generations to come.

Jugasmita Das

Gauhati University