Letters to The EDITOR: Barpeta firecrackers

Barpeta firecrackers

We must express our gratitude to Himangshu Ranjan Bhuyan for the article The Art of Barpeta Firecrackers, which was published in your esteemed daily on November 1. The thought provoking article has rightly highlighted that the 130-year-old Barpeta fireworks industry showcases the intersection of craftsmanship and tradition synonymous with celebration, which embodies the spirit of togetherness and shared happiness, making it a cherished part of the local culture. Today, Nalbari and Barpeta firecracker manufacturers are putting up a tough fight with such products from Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu and manufacturers from West Bengal. Keeping environmental concerns at the top, the Barpeta firecrackers industry should shift towards introducing green firecrackers, as they produce less smoke and sound while maintaining their stylish appeal. The writer is absolutely correct to say that our firecracker artisans need to be educated about safety regulations, modern production techniques, and eco-friendly practices, as it is influenced by changing consumer preferences. When local manufacturers are empowered, the vocal for local campaigns will be gradually instrumental in sustaining the firecracker industry in the state. The manufacturers of Assam need to adopt new approaches to woo the buyers. The future of Barpeta and Nalbari firecrackers lies in balancing tradition with innovation to withstand fierce competition against products from other states and from China. Unless the support of the state government and other stakeholders, the firecrackers industry in the state cannot thrive for generations to come.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.

Mysterious elephant deaths

The death of ten wild elephants, all part of a herd, in the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) in Madhya Pradesh’s Umaria district has sent shockwaves across the country. A probe team has pinned the blame on kodo millet, also called cow grass or rice grass. Reports have it that villagers had seen the elephants consume kodo millet in the agricultural field in Salkhaniya jungles in the evening of October 29, and the deaths occurred subsequently. Whether kodo millet can kill large animals like elephants is a moot question. A liberal amount of pesticides sprayed on the kudo millet by the villagers, intentionally or unintentionally, could be the culprit. Besides, fungus-infested Kodo millet, allowed to accumulate over time, is known to be deadly.

There is also a view that mycotoxins in the kodo millet, which generate an acid, may have wreaked havoc with the massive animals. Interestingly, previous incidences of kodo poisoning in elephants have been recorded in the area. Sniffer dogs reportedly went to a few houses and agricultural fields, prompting investigators to question some people. The possibilities of protocol lapses and deaths due to diseases cannot be ruled out. The final conclusions of the probe committee are anticipated with great interest because this perhaps is the only instance of so many wild tuskers succumbing mysteriously in a span of three days in India.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat,

(gbhat13@gmail.com)