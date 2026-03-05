Letters to The Editor: Barpeta’s Doul Festival

Barpeta’s Doul festival

At the onset of spring, the voice of the cuckoo is heard, and especially the atmosphere of Barpeta turns into a festive mood as the Doul festival approaches. Now, the people of Barpeta are engaged in religious activities by beating the drums and singing holi geets near the Barpeta Xatra premises until late at night. Cleaning and painting of the Xatra campus is going on, and it is laudable that in comparison to other Xatras and Namghars in Assam, Barpeta Xatra is unique in this regard, as it is always kept neat and clean to make it pollution-free. The Doul festival of Barpeta Xatra is celebrated for three to five days, and this time the Doul festival will be celebrated for five days, and all are ready for the grand celebration of the festival. A large number of people from across Assam will likely visit the Xatra and enjoy all the programmes of the festival to make it a success. In addition to the festivities of the Doul festival, a colourful procession named 'Barnil Basanta' will be organized for the third time by Xangskritic Manch one day ahead of the festival, and different cultural groups from different corners of the state will take part in the procession. Moreover, on the first day of the Doul festival, another cultural procession is organized by the Rising Club for many years now, and different groups perform holi geet in the open space of the road. People of Barpeta are all agog to celebrate this colourful festival with great enthusiasm.

Benudhar Das

Galiahati-No.2, Barpeta

After Khamenei: Strategic Uncertainty for Iran

Khamenei's assassination by US-Israeli strikes marks a triumphant blow against Iran's tyrannical regime, shattering its nuclear ambitions and proxy terror networks. The Supreme Leader's death ushers in chaos for the mullahs; a leadership council of President Pezeshkian, judiciary head Ejei and cleric Arafi scrambles to fill the void, but infighting looms as the Assembly of Experts races to pick a successor. This strategic uncertainty paralyzes Tehran amid economic collapse and simmering protests, offering Iranians a rare shot at freedom. The world, especially Israel and the US under President Trump, must seize this moment to ramp up sanctions, support dissidents and deter any hardliner resurgence to prevent a more aggressive Iran from rising. Regime change isn't just possible; it's imperative for Middle East peace.

Aditya Kamble

(adiikamble16@gmail.com)

Samson’s match-defining innings

Sanju Samson delivered one of the most memorable and match-defining innings of his career in the high-stakes Super Eights match in Eden Garden against the West Indies. Samson's unbeaten 97 became the highest individual score by an Indian batter in a T20 World Cup chase, surpassing Virat Kohli's previous best of an unbeaten 82. The innings was described as regal and calculated, avoiding low-percentage shots while dominating the bowlers. The knock propelled India into the semi-finals by setting up a clash against England. Everyone hailed this innings of Samson as a career-defining, big-match temperament display—mature, selfless and match-winning. This extraordinary innings from Sanju Samson will be remembered as a defining moment in India's 2026 T20 World Cup campaign, proving his worth on the biggest stage.

Rupak G. Duarah,

Rajahnagar, Guwahati-40

Resolve stray dog issue

I would like to express my views regarding the issue of stray dogs in Assam and the possible solutions.

It is said that humans have been domesticating dogs since the pre-Neolithic age. As humans became agriculturists, they began to domesticate dogs to protect their crops from wild animals. Currently, 30% of the global population keeps dogs as pets, and an even larger number of dogs are strays that roam the streets and scavenge for food.

According to the 2023 animal census, India alone has approximately 33.60 million domesticated dogs and 60–70 million stray dogs. Some people keep dogs as pets or for commercial purposes. The increasing population of stray dogs has led to various problems, including attacks on humans and other animals, and has caused several road accidents.

The Honourable Supreme Court has recently directed the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department and municipal corporations to provide anti-rabies vaccines and sterilize stray dogs at designated locations to control their population and prevent the spread of rabies. Assam's concerned departments are working to implement this directive. I humbly request the non-government organizations and animal lovers of Assam to come forward and adopt a stray dog, showing compassion and care for this animal.

Azgar Ahmed,

Gauhati University