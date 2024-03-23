Letters to The EDITOR: Best wishes for semiconductor plant

Best wishes for semiconductor plant

It is heartening to know from a news item that appeared in The Sentinel of March 21 that the Tata Group would set up a semiconductor plant at Jagiroad in Assam with an investment of Rs 27,000 crore. No doubt, such a big investment at Jagiroad will usher in qualitative development in middle Assam and bring joy to the people. Best wishes, Subhsyo sighram.

B. Bhuyan,

Guwahati

Lakshya shines again

Lakshya Sen was ranked sixth in the world for a brief period in 2022. Then he was on a high after entering the final of the prestigious All England Open Badminton Championship. But a series of early exits and injuries ensured that he plunged to a lowly 25 spot, only to cling on to the world number 19 ranking later. The 23-year-old hit a purple patch in his career again by lifting the men’s singles trophy in the Canadian Open BWF series. He defeated the then-All England Champion, China’s Li Shi Feng. Much was expected of him in the 2022 All England Championship match, but the Danish great, Viktor Axelsen, was too good for the Indian. However, by entering the semis of the 2024 All England, where he lost to the eventual champion, Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie, he has signalled that he is here to stay.

Lakshya went down in a hard-fought three-setter. One cannot lose sight of the fact that Lakshya scalped fourth-seeded Anders Antonsen and world number ten Lee Zii Jia en route to the semifinals. Lakshya is a giant killer, and he has the knack of coming from behind to outfox his opponents. Coaches Vimal Kumar and the great Prakash Padukone are keen that Lakshya improve upon his all round game. To excel in any sport, discipline and a combination of personal skills, physical prowess, and psychological acumen are bare necessities. However, at the very top, tactical mastery is an added weapon for a player.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat,

Akola

World Meteorological Day

World Meteorological Day takes place every year on March 23 and commemorates the coming into force on March 23, 1950, of the Convention establishing the World Meteorological Organization. It showcases the essential contribution of National Meteorological and Hydrological Services to the safety and wellbeing of society and is celebrated with activities around the world. The themes chosen for World Meteorological Day reflect topical weather, climate, or water-related issues. This year’s theme is “At the Frontline of Climate Action.”

Jubel D’Cruz,

Mumbai