Letters to the Editor: Better protection of Assam’s elephants

Better protection of Assam’s elephants

An elephant taken across state borders on the basis of forged documents is not just an administrative failure; it is a serious alarm for wildlife protection in Assam. The recent report about an Assam elephant being sent to Jaipur using fake papers has raised troubling questions about the effectiveness of the existing system for monitoring elephant transfers. Such incidents reveal how loopholes can be exploited and how vulnerable these magnificent creatures remain to illegal trade and misuse.

The issue demands more than the recovery of the animal. There must be a thorough investigation to identify those responsible for preparing and approving false documents. There is an urgent need for a strong monitoring mechanism, digital tracking of captive elephants, and improved coordination among forest departments. Assam's rich biodiversity includes elephants, which are among the most valuable components of this natural heritage. Protecting them requires strict enforcement, transparency and accountability at every level. Papers alone cannot protect our elephants; they require a robust system that guarantees their safety at all times.

Dipen Gogoi,

Teok, Jorhat

Adopt measures to

reduce road accidents

Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper, I would like to draw the attention of the concerned authorities and the general public to the increasing number of road accidents in our state.

Road accidents have emerged as a critical issue. Accidents lead to the loss of many lives every year. The major issues can be overspeeding, drunk driving, poor driving skills, poor road conditions and ignorance of traffic rules.

There are many solutions to reduce the horror of road accidents. The first one should be strict enforcement of traffic laws—drivers who violate them should be heavily penalised. Wearing helmets and seat belts should be made mandatory. Besides that, a driving licence must be issued only after thorough, rigorous testing of driving skills.

Moreover, the government should be aware of proper road construction to prevent accidents. Often, there are large holes observed in the roads, which can lead to accidents. Safety is the top priority above all else. Road accidents can be reduced only with cooperation between citizens and the authorities. Both sides should listen to each other.

Therefore, I request you to publish this letter in your esteemed newspaper to prevent road accidents and create awareness among the people.

Sukanya Bora

Jorhat, Assam

A war not won

The US and Israel failed to win a war that should never have been initiated. But the world is still reeling from its impact in terms of economic and energy crises. Finally, following intensive talks, the peace deal between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran has been "reached" and will be signed in Geneva shortly. Both sides have agreed to an immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon. This is, no doubt, a historic moment after nearly four months of uncertainty. Though the preliminary deal is welcome, it also brings hard truths. The general perception not only in the US but also around the world is that the United States is emerging weaker militarily, diplomatically and economically – and will pay strategic costs for years to come. The might of America is waning. This also signals the end of a unipolar world in the coming years. There is no doubt that Pakistan plays a pivotal diplomatic role to make this crucial deal possible. The importance of more cooperation between the GCC and Iran for peace to remain in the region cannot be overstated. Let us hope and pray for peace and tranquillity for all humanity.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati

Sickle cell awareness

Red blood cells, or corpuscles (RBC), in the body have not been given as much importance as their white cell counterparts, the white blood cells (WBC). Nonetheless, one important function of the RBC is to transport oxygen to different tissues from the lungs and carry carbon dioxide back to the lungs to be breathed out. When the RBCs are structurally altered, they can give rise to disorders and diseases. Important and challenging among them is sickle cell disease, or anaemia, where the usually biconcave disc-shaped RBCs are converted into sickle or crescent forms that can block blood vessels. These impair the oxygen-carrying capacity of haemoglobin, leading to anaemia, pain and, in chronic cases, damage to organs like the lungs, brain and kidneys. The condition is inherited from both parents. Commonly found in tropical and subtropical countries and pockets of India and the Middle East, among others, the disorder requires acute awareness and continuing education. Since sickle cell disease is present at birth, it can be detected early by screening. June 19 is observed as World Sickle Cell Day.

Dr Ganapati Bhat

(gbhat13@gmail.com)