Letters to the EDITOR: Beyond Grades

Beyond Grades

For every student, parent, and teacher, the phrase "Knowledge before the “sekoni" has long been a familiar refrain—a reminder that education is more than just academic marks. Today, however, that phrase seems to resonate differently, as the timeless values of respect and moral guidance appear to be fading in many aspects of the educational system.

There was a time when enrolling a child in school was a moment of reverence. Parents would instruct their children to kneel and touch the feet of their teachers, fostering a respectful bond. In turn, teachers blessed their students and instilled a sense of moral duty and discipline, creating a strong teacher-student relationship rooted in mutual respect. These customs, which shaped the fabric of student-teacher dynamics, seem to be vanishing.

In the past, parents entrusted teachers with the role of not only educating their children but also shaping them into honest, principled individuals. Stories of courage, morality, and character-building were woven into the educational journey, both at home and in school. Fairy tales and moral lessons accompanied textbooks, fostering balanced growth. Today, some parents view education merely as a means to achieve high exam scores, sidelining moral and spiritual values that once helped build compassionate, ethical, and socially aware individuals.

There is a troubling trend that instead of encouraging outdoor play and face-to-face friendships, some parents hand over smartphones to their children. This may keep children occupied, but it isolates them in a virtual world, depriving them of real human connections and the valuable life lessons that come with them.

While the internet offers vast knowledge and connectivity, it has also introduced a darker side to the educational sphere. Disturbing reports of students disrespecting and even assaulting teachers surface all too often. These incidents contrast sharply with stories from earlier generations, where teachers used discipline to guide students away from dishonesty and harmful influences.

As we embrace technological progress, we must also remember the importance of the “sekoni” that teachers once wielded—a tool symbolizing discipline, ethics, and character formation. The lessons of honesty, respect, and responsibility are more essential than ever.

If education continues to focus solely on marks and neglects moral development, we may find ourselves facing a dire future. Rediscovering and preserving these values within the educational system will be crucial for fostering a generation that contributes positively to society and upholds the principles of respect and integrity.

Chandasmita Kashyap

(chandasmitakashyap@gmail.com)

Erigaisi's feat

Indian chess is brimming with talent, and youngsters are striking in tandem. The exploits of R. Praggnanandhaa are too well-known to need reiteration. Dommaraju Gukesh is on the brink of making history as he prepares himself to square off with Ding Liren in the World Chess Championship final in little less than a month at Singapore. Meanwhile, Arjun Erigaisi has achieved the stupendous feat of reaching 2800 Elo points in the FIDE live rating, becoming only the second Indian after Viswanathan Anand and the sixteenth player in the world to do so when he best Russia's Dimitri Andreikin at the European Chess Club tournament. Only French Grand Master Alireza Firouzja—at 18 years of age—reached there earlier than the Indian GM.

Erigaisi has joined the elite club of Magnus Carlsen, Garry Kasparov, Vladimir Kramnik, and Ding Liren, among others, to reach the coveted mark. Known as a risky player, Erigaisi relishes the "accusation," as he feels top-level chess needs some serious risk-taking.

Without his natural style of attacking game, the 21-year-old would not have broken into the top five of world chess at such a young age. The razor-sharp player's new approach of not bothering about records and ratings but concentrating on the game at hand appears to have paid him rich dividends. High energy and incredible motivation have driven him thus far, and the top rated Indian is all set to conquer new heights in chess.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat

(gbhat13@gmail.com)

Parental negligence and child abuse

Our heartfelt gratitude goes to Jaydip Phukan for the timely article 'Parents' negligence in India leading to child abuse' published in your esteemed daily on November 2.The writer has rightly said that the magnitude of child abuse and neglect in developing countries like India is acute, where socio-economic challenges including poverty and illiteracy exacerbate the issue, making children from unban underprivileged backgrounds and rural communities vulnerable, while street children are often abandoned and homeless, and child labourers have compounded the risks of neglect and abuse. Every child deserves to be loved, cared for, and protected. But 1 in 10 children has experienced neglect. Neglect is the ongoing failure of the parents to meet a child's basic needs. Child abuse is not just about black eyes. Physical abuse is shocking due to the marks it leaves.

The most common form of child abuse may be leaving the child hungry or dirty or without proper clothing, shelter, supervision, or health care; espousing them to a sexual situation or making them feel worthless or stupid are various forms of child abuse and neglect, and this can leave a deep and lasting scar on kids and on their overall physical and mental wellbeing.When we suspect a child is suffering from abuse or neglect, it is important to speak out. By catching the problem as early as possible, we can ensure justice for the abused child and exemplary punishment for the abusers. If we suspect that a child is undergoing abuse, it is critical to report the police to each incident through a snapshot of what is going on in the family. The more information we can provide, the better the chance of the child getting the help he or she deserves from the guardians of the law. A child who is being neglected might not realize what is happening is wrong, and the child might even blame himself or herself.

If a child talks to one about neglect, it is important to listen carefully to what he or she is trying to say and let the child know he or she has done the right thing by telling the incident. One needs to tell the child that it is not his or her fault and the matter will be taken seriously. Instead of confronting the alleged abusers, one should explain what is next to be done. The writer is absolutely right to say that parental gross negligence is leading to child abuse in India. Children are the supreme asset of the nation. They need appropriate attention and support to grow into useful and responsible citizens. We have both obligation and duty to prevent them from all kinds of negligence and abuses by fostering education, ensuring good quality health needs, nutrition, and universal immunization against vaccine-preventable diseases. Education and awareness targeting parents are two of the most powerful weapons to put an end to this social menance. We cannot compromise this crucial investment as children shape the future of a nation.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.