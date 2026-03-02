Letters to the Editor: Beyond Khamenei: The Struggle for Iran’s Political Soul

Beyond Khamenei: The Struggle for Iran’s Political Soul

U.S. President Donald Trump has reportedly confirmed that Khamenei has died. If the news is authentic, then it will be a “Game-Changing” moment for Middle Eastern geopolitics. Khamenei stood firmly against the U.S.A. and Israel instead of surrendering before them. However, the matter is that he had little support from his own people, as the common public had grown weary of his dictatorship and radical Islamic administration. Now, Iranian media confirms the death of Khamenei. The question is: will America appoint a puppet government to control Iran, just like in the pre-Khomeini era, and attempt to dominate the vast oil reserves of the Iranian region? Or will Iranians be able to establish their own democratic government to achieve Liberty, Equality, And Fraternity? It is also important to understand that the Khamenei-centric faction of Iran may once again attempt to appoint a Supreme Leader to establish an Islamic theocratic system. The whole Middle Eastern geopolitical structure is largely influenced by the “Sunni vs. Shia” divide. Their differences in religious interpretation, historical leadership succession, and political ideology have contributed to prolonged tensions and conflicts. After the fall of the Syrian Assad government to Western-backed forces, Iran remained one of the major power centres that represented Shia political influence. But now, after the death of A. A. Khamenei, the question arises: how will Shia politics reorganize and rise again? It is worth noting that several Arab countries, such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Bahrain, are strategically aligned with Israel and the United States.

Sankalpajit Saikia

Nagaon University

Debt spiral in Assam

The financial position of the Assam government appears increasingly worrisome as it continues to pile up substantial debt during the current financial year. Such aggressive borrowing is hardly a healthy sign for any state’s economic stability. Between January and February alone, loans amounting to Rs 7,000 crore were raised, and reports suggest that another Rs 1,000 crore is likely to be borrowed in March.

If a government repeatedly relies on loans merely to keep the administrative machinery running, one must question whether the state’s fiscal foundations are truly sound. Persistent borrowing at this pace can strain the economy and weaken long-term development prospects. Ultimately, the burden does not vanish — it shifts to the people, as these loans must be repaid through revenue collected from taxpayers. If unchecked, this trend could place both the economy and ordinary citizens under considerable pressure.

Dipen Gogoi,

Teok, Jorhat

Ensuring a safe and eco-friendly Holi

Through the esteemed columns of your newspaper, I would like to urge the public to celebrate the upcoming Holi festival with caution and responsibility. Holi is a vibrant festival of joy and friendship, but it is often marred by the use of toxic materials and, at times, unruly behaviour that endangers health and the environment. To ensure a safe and memorable celebration, I appeal to the citizens to adopt the following precautions:

Opt for natural colours: Synthetic colours contain harmful chemicals, like lead and mercury, which can cause severe skin infections, allergies, and even eye damage. Choose organic or herbal colours derived from flowers and natural ingredients.

Use water responsibly: Given the growing scarcity of water, it is crucial to avoid wasteful water games. "Dry Holi" with organic gulaal is a better, more eco-friendly option.

Protect skin and hair: Apply coconut oil or a thick moisturizer on the skin and hair before playing to create a barrier against colours.

Respect consent: Do not force colours on anyone, especially pets, stray animals, or people who do not wish to participate. Avoid dangerous materials: Refrain from using water balloons, paint, grease, or dirt, which can cause serious physical injuries.

Safety measures: Wear sunglasses to protect eyes and, if possible, play in open, non-slippery areas to avoid falls. Let us make this Holi a truly happy occasion by spreading joy without causing harm to ourselves, our community, or the environment.

Jubel D'Cruz,

(jubeldcruz@yahoo.com)