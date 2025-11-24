Letters to THE EDITOR: Bharalu River covered only during cricket matches

Bharalu River covered only during cricket matches

Through your esteemed daily, I wish to draw attention to a practice that raises serious questions about civic responsibility in Guwahati. Every time the city hosts a cricket match, the Bharalu River flowing by the side of Barsapara Stadium is suddenly covered with nets. Authorities claim this is done to control mosquito breeding, yet the river remains uncovered throughout the rest of the year. This selective action makes the explanation difficult to accept.

Such temporary measures only highlight the larger issue of neglect. Instead of addressing the pollution and waste that choke the river, we seem more concerned about maintaining appearances during high-profile events. This reflects poorly on the standards we have come to accept as a city. The Bharalu needs long-term cleaning and proper waste management, not last-minute cover-ups. I request the concerned authorities to take genuine steps to restore the river and uphold the image of Guwahati in a meaningful way.

Bhaskar Deka

Pragjyotish College, Guwahati.